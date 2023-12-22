SeaDream Yacht Club Unveils Mediterranean Voyages for 2026

SeaDream Yacht Club has unveiled its Mediterranean voyages for 2026, introducing seven new ports of call and its first-ever 14-day, in-depth, slow travel voyages. Other highlights include overnight stays in popular destinations, transits of the Corinth Canal and docking in the city center of Venice.

Spanning from May to September 2026, SeaDream offers a total of 27 distinct seven- to 14-day Mediterranean voyages, covering 14 ports in 86 countries in the French and Italian Rivieras, the Greek Isles and the Dalmatian Coast. Despite more than two decades of exploring the Mediterranean, the 2026 season still brings a total of seven new ports of call, including Primosten (Croatia), Cesme (Turkiye), and four Greek destinations: Kythira, Kythnos, Syvota and Tinos. A visit to Setubal (Portugal) is also a first for the SeaDream yachts.

Two 14-night “Grand Mediterranean & Adriatic Explorer” itineraries mark the first-ever two-week Mediterranean experiences for SeaDream. These voyages offer extended opportunities to explore Saint-Tropez, Corsica, Taormina, Valletta, Dubrovnik, an overnight stay in Capri and calling directly in downtown Venice. In addition, for 2026, overnight stays include Amalfi, Sorrento and Capri (Italy), Hvar (Croatia), Ibiza (Spain), and Sanaray-Sur-Mer and Cassis (France).

The smaller size allows SeaDream I and SeaDream II to dock directly in Venice and anchor directly off Dubrovnik Old Town, offering guests direct access to historic destinations. Additionally, the yachts will navigate the Corinth Canal on multiple voyages in 2026.

SeaDream Yacht Club recently announced that sold-out 2025 voyages more than two years ahead, prompted the opening of bookings for 2026 Norway voyages.

For more information, visit www.seadream.com.

Related Stories

Norwegian Reveals New Fall & Winter 2025/26 Sailings

Five 2024 Travel Trends Driving Guest Choices: MSC Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces New 2025 Arctic Expeditions

Carnival Opens 2025 Carnival Venezia Sailings From New York