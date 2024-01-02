Carnival Cruise Line Announces New Enhancements

Carnival Cruise Line has announced a series of new enhancements to its fleet, including a refreshed culinary program, online updates for hassle-free disembarkation and more.

Debuting on Carnival Jubilee as part of the Carnival Kitchen offerings, the Carnival Culinary Center now has a dedicated cooking class curated by Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse. As part of the program, guests will learn to curate a three-course meal with hand-selected recipes by Lagasse. Carnival Kitchen is also available on Carnival Panorama, Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.

The line has also launched a new option for its Chef’s Table, a VIP culinary experience that includes a multi-course dinner hosted by the executive chef onboard. The Chef’s Table 2.0 experience starts with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres for a group of 14, followed by a tour to see the galley in operation and concludes with dinner. The Chef’s Table 2.0 menu includes unique selections of food and wine selections on every Carnival ship. Guests can enjoy a range of starters, main course offerings, wine selections and desserts.

Additionally, “Behind The Fun” ship tours will be available for bookings pre-cruise online. Until now, the tour was only available for booking once on board. This will be rolled out fleet-wide. To book, guests will select the tour as a shore excursion under their ship’s homeport. The tour will take place on a “Fun Day at Sea” during the cruise. An accessible, abbreviated tour is also now available for guests with disabilities.

To simplify debarkation, Carnival added a new feature on the HUB App. Instead of picking up zone tags for their luggage, guests can indicate a debarkation time via the app and list the number of bags to be placed outside their stateroom so the tags can be delivered directly to them. In addition, guests who would like to carry their own luggage off the ship can also use the new feature to choose the time they wish to debark by selecting a group suitable for them. VIFP Club members and suite guests will still receive special tags with priority debarkation as normal, and guests who prefer not to use the app can still follow the traditional debarkation process and retrieve their tags.

The new feature is available on Carnival Conquest, Carnival Elation, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Dream and Mardi Gras, while the rest of the fleet is targeting a rollout by February.

For more information, visit www.carnival.com.

Related Stories

SeaDream Yacht Club Unveils Mediterranean Voyages for 2026

Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces New 2025 Arctic Expeditions

Five 2024 Travel Trends Driving Guest Choices: MSC Cruises

Norwegian Extends NCF Commissions Through March 2024