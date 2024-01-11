MSC Cruises Introduces New Homeport in Galveston, TX

MSC Cruises has opened sales for its new itineraries out of Galveston, TX, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing U.S. expansion. Guests can sail from Texas to Mexico and Central America onboard the family-friendly MSC Seascape with seven-night sailings beginning in late 2025.

Starting November 9, 2025, MSC Seascape will set sail from the Port of Galveston with seven-night itineraries, visiting destinations including Costa Maya, Cozumel and Isla de Roatan. MSC Cruises offers a range of shore excursions, from tours of the ancient Mayan ruins and shipwreck snorkeling to glass-bottom boat rides and museum tours.

Good to know: MSC Seascape offers 7,500 square feet of dedicated kids’ space and amusement options. Guests can enjoy the Robotron robotic arm ride, two Lego rooms, three concept spaces for teens, a VR 360-degree flight simulator, VR motorcycles and the MSC Formula Racer. MSC Seascape itinerary highlights include:

Costa Maya – Home to the ancient Chacchoben and Kohunlich Mayan ruins, guests can uncover Costa Maya’s 4,000-year history, the story of the Mayan population and wildlife with guided tours from the ocean to the jungle. On the Jaguar Truck , guests can immerse themselves in nature as they journey through rainforests to explore the waters of a cenote

and Mayan ruins, guests can uncover Costa Maya’s 4,000-year history, the story of the Mayan population and wildlife with guided tours from the ocean to the jungle. On the , guests can immerse themselves in nature as they journey through rainforests to explore the waters of a cenote Isla de Roatan – Located off the coast of Honduras , this largely untouched island is known for its barrier reef. Guests will find white sand beaches, shipwreck snorkeling tours and glass-bottom boat excursions. For more adventurous travelers, guides offer an extensive hiking and archeology tour through the ancient world of Mayan culture and the capital city of Coxen Hole

, this largely untouched island is known for its barrier reef. Guests will find white sand beaches, shipwreck snorkeling tours and glass-bottom boat excursions. For more adventurous travelers, guides offer an extensive hiking and archeology tour through the ancient world of Mayan culture and the capital city of Cozumel – Known for its diving excursions, Cozumel offers snorkeling trips through an ancient Mayan cave, clear-bottomed kayaking and snorkeling, and up-close-and-personal experiences with dolphins, manatees and other wildlife. Guests can also opt for tours of the city or nearby Mayan ruins

For more information, visit www.msccruisesusa.com.

Related Stories

Holland America Line Unveils 2025 “Alaska Cruisetours”

Hurtigruten Norway Relaunches Three Popular Itineraries

Emerald Cruises Announces Culinary Trip with Celebrity Chefs

50-Plus Ports Highlight Holland America's 2025-26 Asia Season