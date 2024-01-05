Holland America Line Unveils 2025 “Alaska Cruisetours”

Holland America Line has opened bookings for its 2025 “Alaska Cruisetours,” offering guests the opportunity to explore Denali National Park and Canada’s Yukon combined with an Alaska cruise.

For the 2025 season, the line has added a new 14-day “Ultimate Denali” tour that includes two nights in Denali, an overnight at Homer, AK, along with more Alaska city visits and a seven-day cruise. With the addition of a “Denali Natural History Tour” to all one-night Denali itineraries, all “Alaska Cruisetours” now include a complimentary tour for guests in Denali National Park.

With 17 “Cruisetours” in 2025, guests can choose whether to cruise to Alaska or go overland first, and then decide to include one, two or three nights at Denali National Park. Those who want to explore further into Canada can add a trip to the remote landscapes of the Yukon with stops in Dawson City and Whitehorse. Four ships offer “Alaska Cruisetours,” including Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Zaandam.

Highlights of 2025 “Denali Cruisetours” include:

Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam will offer “Denali Cruisetours” ranging from nine to 14 days between Vancouver , Canada, and Anchorage or Fairbanks, AK .

, Canada, and or . All “Denali Cruisetours” include a seven-day “ Glacier Discovery ” cruise highlighting Glacier Bay and the Alaskan ports of Juneau , Ketchikan and Skagway , plus either College Fjord or Hubbard Glacier (depending on the direction) and Inside Passage . The land side includes up to three nights at Holland America Line’s McKinley Chalet Resort at the entrance to Denali National Park.

” cruise highlighting and the Alaskan ports of , and , plus either or (depending on the direction) and . The land side includes up to three nights at Holland America Line’s at the entrance to Denali National Park. All Single Denali itineraries now include a complimentary “Denali Natural History Tour” in Denali National Park. Guests can go in search of Alaska’s “Big Five” (bears, moose, Dall sheep, caribou and gray wolves) in their natural habitat.

All Double and Triple Denali itineraries include the “ Tundra Wilderness Tour .”

.” The line owns motorcoaches, railcars and hotels, so schedules are preferential. Each “Cruisetour” gets a scenic ride on the luxury-domed McKinley Explorer, including select itineraries that offer Direct-to-Denali service, taking guests from their ship to their Denali hotel room on the same day.

“Yukon & Denali Cruisetours” range from nine to 18 days and include either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Zaandam or a seven-day “Glacier Discovery” cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam; a two-or three-night stay at Denali; and a journey into the Yukon. The new 14-day “Ultimate Denali” tour includes an overnight at Homer, in addition to time in Fairbanks and Anchorage before or after a seven-day cruise.

All “Yukon & Denali Cruisetours” include the services of a professional Tour Director and a ride on the McKinley Explorer full-dome railcars; select itineraries add on the White Pass & Yukon Route railroad from Skagway. Every “Yukon & Denali” itinerary also includes the “Tundra Wilderness Tour” at Denali National Park.

The line’s “Alaska Up Close” program immerses guests in the local culture with onboard programming, cruise activities and shore excursions.

For more information, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

Related Stories

Royal Caribbean, Eurovision Song Contest Announce Partnership

Oceania Cruises Announces New Voyages on Riviera

Carnival Cruise Line Announces New Enhancements

HX Announces 2025-26 Season Lineup