Royal Caribbean, Eurovision Song Contest Announce Partnership

Royal Caribbean International has joined forces with the Eurovision Song Contest. As an official partner for 2024 and 2025, Royal Caribbean will bring to life a range of moments and experiences, including brand exposure throughout the event, host-city promotion and more.

The new collaboration will debut ahead of the upcoming 68th Eurovision Song Contest that will be held in the city of Malmö, Sweden, in May 2024, and broadcast in the 37 participating countries with millions more watching online. This will also mark the start of Royal Caribbean’s European season with six ships sailing from eight cities across the continent and visiting a lineup of landmark destinations.

Martin Österdahl, executive supervisor for the Eurovision Song Contest said: “We’re thrilled to announce our exciting new partnership with Royal Caribbean International. The Eurovision Song Contest and Royal Caribbean share a passion for creating unforgettable experiences that unite people from all around the world. We look forward to making new memories for our fans and guests alike and can’t wait to set sail together on this new adventure!”

Royal Caribbean’s 2024 summer season includes full-scale shows across four signature “stages”—air, ice, water and theater—alongside live music and comedy.

Details on how fans can get tickets to the 68th annual Eurovision Song Contest with Royal Caribbean will be revealed in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.royalcaribbean.com.

