50-Plus Ports Highlight Holland America's 2025-26 Asia Season

Holland America Line has announced that Westerdam is heading to Asia, where it will explore 11 countries from September 2025 through April 2026. The itineraries have a strong focus on Japan with 24 different ports around the country, as well as visits to Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Cruises in the Far East depart from Hong Kong, Yokohama (Tokyo) and Singapore to some of Asia’s most iconic cities with up to 12 ports in a single cruise. Late departures and overnight stays allow extra time for guests to sample the nightlife, local cuisine and rich cultures of the region.

Highlights of the 2025-26 Asia Season

The cruises visit 51 ports in the region, including 24 in Japan, as well as visits to more than 50 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The line’s “Global Fresh Fish Program” brings native fresh fish and other local ingredients onboard, from Japanese rockfish to Indonesian rambutan.

Overnight calls include Shanghai, Laem Chabang (Bangkok), Manila, Hiroshima and Incheon (Seoul) and late-night departures on select itineraries include Hakodate, Osaka and Kobe, Japan; Halong Bay and Da Nang, Vietnam; Lembar, Indonesia; and Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

About the sailings:

“ North Pacific Crossing ” between Seattle and Yokohama: 13 days, departing September 28, 2025, including calls at Juneau , Kushiro and Aomori ; 15 days, departing April 26, 2026, Yokohama to Seattle, including Kushiro, Kodiak , Sitka , Ketchikan and Victoria , British Columbia

” between and Yokohama: 13 days, departing September 28, 2025, including calls at , and ; 15 days, departing April 26, 2026, Yokohama to Seattle, including Kushiro, , , and , “ Circle Japan ” — 14 or 15 days, round-trip from Yokohama. Three itineraries: Omaezaki , Kobe, Kochi , Fukuoka , Kanazawa , Sakata , Otaru , Aomori, Hakodate and Miyako , all in Japan, as well as Sokcho , South Korea; Himeji , Kochi, Hiroshima, Sakaiminato , Tsuruga , Toyama , Sakata, Otaru and Hakodate, all in Japan, as well as Busan ( Pusan ), South Korea; and Omaezaki, Kobe, Kochi, Fukuoka, Kanazawa, Sakata, Otaru, Aomori and Hakodate, as well as Sokcho

” — 14 or 15 days, round-trip from Yokohama. Three itineraries: , Kobe, , , , , , Aomori, Hakodate and , all in Japan, as well as , South Korea; , Kochi, Hiroshima, , , , Sakata, Otaru and Hakodate, all in Japan, as well as ( ), South Korea; and Omaezaki, Kobe, Kochi, Fukuoka, Kanazawa, Sakata, Otaru, Aomori and Hakodate, as well as Sokcho “ Japan and South Korea Discovery ” — 14 days, round-trip from Yokohama. Ports of call include Kochi, Kagoshima , Nagasaki , Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Kobe, Seoul (overnight), Busan and Jeju City ( Cheju )

” — 14 days, round-trip from Yokohama. Ports of call include Kochi, , , Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Kobe, Seoul (overnight), Busan and ( ) “ Japan, South Korea and China ” — 13 or 14 days, from Yokohama to Hong Kong: Shimizu, Osaka, Takamatsu (maiden port), Hiroshima (overnight February 15 departure only), Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Busan (Pusan) and Shanghai (overnight)

” — 13 or 14 days, from Yokohama to Hong Kong: Shimizu, Osaka, (maiden port), Hiroshima (overnight February 15 departure only), Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Busan (Pusan) and Shanghai (overnight) “ The Philippines, Taiwan and Japan ” — 14 days, Hong Kong to Yokohama. Calls at Manila, Boracay and Puerto Princesa , Philippines; Keelung ( Taipei ) and Kaohsiung , Taiwan; and Osaka, Naha and Ishigaki , Japan

” — 14 days, Hong Kong to Yokohama. Calls at Manila, and , Philippines; ( ) and , Taiwan; and Osaka, and , Japan “ Far East Discovery ” — 13 or 14 days, between Hong Kong and Singapore; calls at Halong Bay, Da Nang ( Hue ), Nha Trang and Phu My , Vietnam; Sihanoukville; and Laem Chabang (overnight) and Nathon ( Koh Samui ), Thailand.

” — 13 or 14 days, between Hong Kong and Singapore; calls at Halong Bay, Da Nang ( ), and , Vietnam; Sihanoukville; and Laem Chabang (overnight) and ( ), Thailand. “ Indonesian Holiday ” — 15 days, round-trip from Singapore, sails December 20, 2025, to January 4, 2026. All calls are in Indonesia and include Probolinggo , Surabaya , Semarang and Tanjung Priok ( Jakarta ), Java ; Celukan Bawang and Benoa ( Denpasar ), Bali ; Komodo Island ; Lembar, Lombok ; and Tanjung Priok , Jakarta. Scenic cruising by the active Krakatau Volcano

” — 15 days, round-trip from Singapore, sails December 20, 2025, to January 4, 2026. All calls are in Indonesia and include , , and ( ), ; and ( ), ; ; Lembar, ; and , Jakarta. Scenic cruising by the active “Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines” — 14 days, from Singapore to Hong Kong. Laem Chabang (overnight), Kota Kinabalu, Puerto Princesa, Manila (overnight) and Phu My

Spanning up to 29 days, Asia “Collectors’ Voyages” combine back-to-back, non-repeating itineraries. For a limited time, when guests book select 2025-26 Asia cruises with the “Have It All” package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a signature beverage package and Wi-Fi are included besides crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the “Elite Beverage Package” and “Premium Wi-Fi.”

For more information, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

