Hurtigruten Norway Relaunches Three Popular Itineraries

Hurtigruten Norway is bringing back three popular pre-pandemic itineraries. Two in-depth land and sea adventures take in both the north of Finland and the Norwegian coast, while an astronomy-focused sailing reveals the science behind the stars.

The 15-day “Follow the Northern Lights: Land and Sea Tour” includes an overland trek of Finland north from Helsinki and a Coastal Express voyage down the Norwegian coastline to Bergen, with a land tour from Bergen to Oslo, or vice versa. With multiple departures between November and March, guests can enjoy the Finnish Lapland through snow-capped forests, husky dog and reindeer safaris, learn about the history of the Sámi people, cross the Arctic Circle, and experience traditional fishing and hunting heritage, with optimal chances to witness the Aurora Borealis. The cruise segment of the tour begins in Kirkenes and loops over the top of Norway southbound, dipping into fjords and stopping at fishing villages. Guests can also enjoy music and snowmobile excursions and visit heritage museums. City tours of Helsinki, Bergen and Oslo bookend this cultural and historical journey.

The 15-day “Follow the Midnight Sun: Land and Sea Tour” takes a similar route in June and July. It begins with a ferry ride from Stockholm to Helsinki, then heads overland to Finland’s northern regions before setting sail on the Coastal Express voyage down the Norwegian coast to Bergen. In the Arctic at this time, the Midnight Sun does not set below the horizon throughout the day, offering almost 24 hours of summer light.

Guests will enjoy the cultural highlights of Nordic cosmopolitan capital cities, experience husky and reindeer adventures, gain insight into the Sámi culture and cross the Arctic Circle. The sea voyage takes over the itinerary at Kirkenes after a night at the Snowhotel, heading into dozens of Norwegian fjords. Guests will bask in the sights and sounds of the fishing communities, tour the scenic archipelagos and marvel at the mountain peaks and Europe’s largest glacier. Guests can also enjoy city tours of Stockholm, Helsinki and Bergen.

A 12-day “Follow the Stars: Astronomy Voyage,” from Bergen and back along the Norwegian coast in November, January and February, lends insight into the spheres of the Arctic sky. Astronomers Ian Ridpath, John Mason, Sadie Jones and Tom Kerss give engaging lectures and guided night sky tours from the ship deck. Guests learn about the Northern Lights, stars, planets, meteors and the myths and legends linked to the constellations.

This Original Coastal Express, which is part of all three itineraries, visits 34 ports, passing by over 100 fjords and over 1,000 mountains. Optional excursions head to natural treasures and historic icons and take guests snowmobiling or birdwatching. An exclusive visit to the Northern Lights Planetarium in Tromsø is also on the itinerary.

As part of the rebrand announced last September, Hurtigruten Norway will return to simply being Hurtigruten.

For more information, visit www.hurtigruten.com.

