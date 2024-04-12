Holland America Line Enhances Entertainment Offerings

Holland America Line has announced the expansion of its entertainment lineup with the introduction of four new shows alongside productions tailored to the regions where its ships are cruising. The line is also adding its Rolling Stone Lounge to more ships and enhancing its Billboard Onboard music experience.

New for the lin are four concert-style shows, including “Song & Dance,” “All That!,” “Class Act” and “Hey, Mr. DJ.” These shows debuted on Eurodam in February 2024. These shows will be rolled out on Rotterdam, Zuiderdam and Nieuw Statendam by the end of June with more ships to follow. Complementing these new shows, the line will host productions specific to each region so guests will experience a different lineup when they cruise in Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, South America and other areas around the world.

To that point, Caribbean cruises on Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam and Eurodam will offer the orchestral steel drum concerts of Island Magic; cruises to Canada and New England on Volendam and Zuiderdam will introduce the new show “Breton Thunder,” an authentic Nova Scotia music experience highlighting the area’s European roots; and sailings on Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam and Zuiderdam in Europe will host classical string music with the Chordial Chamber Trio and Pantheon, a group of European tenors.

Alaska cruises will continue to offer the Step One Dance Company, which blends choreography with video projection, creating immersive experiences. Major Fourth will also take the stage with four singers delivering harmonies that cover all genres and decades. Sailings in Alaska will also include a new program called “Destination: Alaska,” highlighting the destination’s shore excursions.

Rolling Stone Lounge, which showcases a seven-piece band playing everything from rock to pop to R&B, was added to Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam in December 2023. The music venue has already been a staple onboard Noordam, Oosterdam, Zuiderdam and Westerdam. Billboard Onboard will embrace an updated piano bar concept through the lens of Billboard’s chart-topping hits, with a different music theme each evening. B.B. King’s Blues Club continues to be the centerpiece of the music scene on Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam. Additionally, a live, classical music trio will be featured on select European voyages on the mainstage, and on Grand and Legendary Voyages in the Explorer’s Lounge.

For more details, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

