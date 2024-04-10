Two Upcoming MSC Cruises Ships Reach Important Milestones

MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique announced two important milestones in the construction of its World-class ships, MSC World America and MSC World Asia, during a press conference at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami.

MSC World America celebrated its float-out ceremony at the shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The ultramodern flagship is now in its final phase of construction and will be officially named on April 9, 2025, at MSC Cruises’ new PortMiami terminal, followed by a celebratory sailing to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Meanwhile, the steel-cutting ceremony for the company’s third World-class ship marked the start of that vessel’s construction. MSC Cruises revealed the name of the new ship—MSC World Asia—with an anticipated delivery in 2026. While details of where the ship will operate are yet to be revealed, MSC World Asia will have signature design touches, experiences and features inspired by its continental namesake.

MSC World America will be MSC Cruises’ largest ship to serve the U.S. and its first in the region to be powered by LNG. It is the second of the line’s World-class ships and is specially designed with the North American guest in mind, inclusive of unique restaurants, bars and experiences that blend European design with American comfort. The World-class ships span 22 decks, offering more than 2,600 cabins and suites, and provide more than 420,000 square feet of public space.

MSC World Europa and MSC World America currently deliver one of the lowest carbon footprints in the cruise industry, as per the International Maritime Organization’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI). MSC World Asia will be an evolution of these high-performing ships, with an even further reduced carbon footprint.

MSC World Asia will become the fourth Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) ship to join the MSC Cruises fleet, as LNG continues to be seen as a critical pathway toward maritime decarbonization. Fossil LNG offers immediate green house gas (GHG) emission reductions compared to conventional marine fuels, along with a direct pathway to drop in renewable substitutes like bio and synthetic LNG, which MSC Cruises’ LNG ships are ready to use as soon as the fuels become commercially available at scale.

New-generation dual-fuel internal combustion engines will help to reduce emissions and reduce methane slip by 30 percent versus current technology. MSC Cruises is part of an E.U.-funded project called GREEN RAY, which is working to minimize methane slip by developing new technologies that can be installed onto new and existing ships. Initial tests of the new combustion concept have shown encouraging results.

MSC World America and MSC World Asia, as with all new MSC Cruises ships, will be fitted with shore power connectivity as standard. This reduces emissions by allowing the ship’s engines to be switched off while calling at ports providing shore power. Smart technology is used throughout the ship to ensure guests can travel in comfort while keeping energy and water use low. A robust onboard recycling program minimizes waste, and even the propellers are designed to reduce noise and avoid disturbing marine life.

