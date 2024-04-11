"Perceived Value" Driving Travelers to Try Cruising: MMGY

As the global cruise industry gathers in Miami this week for the Seatrade Cruise Global, three travel brands have partnered together to unveil a first-of-its-kind research study examining the first-time cruiser. Entitled "From Shore to Ship: Attracting the Next Wave of Cruisers", the U.S. edition of the study has been released by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) in partnership with MMGY Global and Travelzoo. The report arrives as the industry prepares for an increase in ship inventory to satisfy growing worldwide demand.

According to the study, the perceived value for money of cruising has significantly improved among prospective cruisers. In fact, 60 percent of the respondents said it was a past reason for not booking, whereas only 36 percent cited it as a current concern.

When it comes to researching travel options, friends and family are overwhelmingly the most influential information sources (58 percent), while destination websites (34 percent), travel review websites (29 percent) and online travel agencies (29 percent) are the next most popular.

The study also revealed that destinations within close proximity to the United States are the most appealing to new-to-cruise Americans. The Caribbean/Bermuda region is most favored at 63 percent, while Hawaii and Mediterranean destinations followed at 48 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

Another key finding was that a majority of prospective cruisers are willing to pay more for travel services that demonstrate environmental responsibility, reflecting a growing consumer trend toward sustainable travel choices.

When asked what would make cruises more appealing, the top responses are promotions/discounts (52 percent), information on health and safety standards (39 percent), extended time to explore destinations (37 percent) and a variety of destination offerings (36 percent).

In addition to examining the topics above and the general behaviors and preferences of the potential cruisers segment, the study also identified new insights in regard to health and safety, tailored experiences, technology, traveling solo, the role of travel advisors and more.

Source: MMGY Global

Related Stories

Top Cruise Takeaways from Seatrade's "State of the Industry"

Two Upcoming MSC Cruises Ships Reach Important Milestones

Scenic Group Unveils New Emerald Yacht, River Fleet Updates

Holland America Line Gets International Seafood Certifications