Scenic Group Unveils New Emerald Yacht, River Fleet Updates

Scenic Group has unveiled details of its new luxury ocean yacht, Emerald Kaia. The latest addition to Emerald Cruises’ yacht fleet will accommodate 128 guests who can make use of an expanded Sky Deck, which incorporates a new internal Sky Lounge. Good to know: All cabins and suites will offer a 10 percent larger floor plan.

The yacht will also offer an Observation Sun Deck on the bow, Sky Deck cabanas, the Sky Bar, multiple dining experiences and an expanded Elements Spa. In addition, the marina will have an interior lounge and additional water sports options and swim-up access from the open-air gym.

Emerald Kaia’s itineraries will include destinations along the Mediterranean, Adriatic and Aegean Seas and the Seychelles. It is currently scheduled to sail in April 2026 and is now available for bookings and charters.

Scenic Group also unveiled a design update to 18 Scenic and Emerald river cruise ships across Central Europe and France. The refresh of the ships’ main deck introduces new layouts, modern furniture and day-to-night features to the lounge and specialty dining spaces.

Scenic Eclipse and its sister ship Scenic Eclipse II, are also set to receive significant enhancements. Ahead of its Mediterranean season, Scenic Eclipse will undergo a dry dock update in April to include many of the facilities that debuted on Scenic Eclipse II, including its Senses Spa, as well as warm weather updates to outdoor dining venues and the Discovery Team space. Additionally, the custom-designed Scenic Neptune II submersible and four SEABOBs will be introduced on Scenic Eclipse II. Scenic Group is making a multimillion-dollar investment into the enhancements of Scenic Eclipse and the river fleet.

Lastly, Emerald Cruises revealed an updated logo to mark its 10th anniversary.

For more information, visit www.scenicusa.com.

Related Stories

Holland America Line Gets International Seafood Certifications

Top Cruise Takeaways from Seatrade's "State of the Industry"

NCLH Orders New Classes of Ship for All Three Brands

Aurora Expeditions to Welcome New Ship in 2025