Virgin Announces Second “Virgin Celebration Voyage”

Virgin Voyages has announced its second annual “Virgin Celebration Voyage.” In honor of Virgin’s 50-plus-year history, guests will have the chance to sail on three voyages across the brand’s fleet of Lady Ships. These voyages will also include a lineup of guests including Richard Branson, Boy George from Culture Club, Virgin executives and a group of astronauts from Virgin Galactic who have voyaged to the edge of space. Together, these guests will celebrate brand’s rock-n-roll history during the “Virgin Celebration Voyage.”

During this sailing, guests can enjoy a range of immersive experiences, including Shore Things—the brand’s signature shore excursions, fitness classes, interactive workshops, exclusive fireside chats and daily happy hours, to name a few. This year’s “Virgin Celebration Voyage” sailings include:

“ Dominican Daze ” onboard Valiant Lady (August 30 to September 4), round-trip from Miami . Ports of call include Puerto Plata and Beach Club at Bimini

” onboard (August 30 to September 4), round-trip from . Ports of call include and “ French Daze & Ibiza Nights ” onboard Scarlet Lady (September 1-8), round-trip from Barcelona . Ports of call include Marseille , Cannes , Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza

” onboard (September 1-8), round-trip from . Ports of call include , , and “UK to Zeebrugge & Amsterdam” onboard Resilient Lady (September 3-8), round-trip from Portsmouth. Ports of call include Amsterdam and Zeebrugge (Bruges)

Launched at the end of 2021, Virgin Voyages is an adults-only cruise line founded by Richard Branson. The brand’s fleet of Lady Ships offers tech-savvy cabins, designer suites, over 20 eateries offering culinary experiences from Michelin-starred chefs, workout spaces, a mermaid-inspired spa and thermal suite, and more. Daily group fitness classes and a festival-like lineup of shows are also available.

For more information, visit www.virginvoyages.com.

