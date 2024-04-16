Carnival Adds Features to Online Booking Tool for Travel Advisors

Carnival Cruise Line is introducing a series of new updates to its online booking tool for travel advisors, GoCCL Navigator. The enhancements streamline the booking process, providing travel advisors with the tools and resources they need to maximize efficiency and improve their overall experience to support their business and income growth.

Along with a new design that makes it easier to search, view and compare offers, the platform’s variety of enhancements also includes:

Enhanced Offer Details: Fares will be easier to review and compare to other offers with a simplified list of key benefits and fine print details.

Fares will be easier to review and compare to other offers with a simplified list of key benefits and fine print details. Special Offers Red Tag: Red tags will now be shown spotlighting when clients have a special VIFP offer on a sailing.

Red tags will now be shown spotlighting when clients have a special VIFP offer on a sailing. Accessible Staterooms: Booking accessible staterooms will now be available on GoCCL.com, eliminating an extra step of calling in for the request.

Booking accessible staterooms will now be available on GoCCL.com, eliminating an extra step of calling in for the request. Side-by-Side Offer Comparison: This feature will be enhanced to include price and benefits at-a-glance.

This feature will be enhanced to include price and benefits at-a-glance. Desktop + Mobile Access: All updates are available across desktop and mobile to book wherever and whenever.

Some travel advisors will see the changes today, with the new features becoming fully accessible to all users by the end of the week.

“We deeply value our travel advisor community, whose expertise and passion are an integral part of our success,” said Adolfo Perez, senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing for Carnival Cruise Line. “The latest updates on GoCCL.com are based directly on advisors’ feedback and make it easier than ever to match clients’ needs with the perfect Carnival cruise to deliver exceptional service, all while saving valuable time by doing it quickly online.”

The new enhancements to GoCCL.com are part of its "Travel Agents Rock!" program.

Visit www.goccl.com.

