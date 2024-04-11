Classic Vacations Launches Enhanced Booking Engine for Travel Advisors

Classic Vacations has unveiled its enhanced multi-destination booking platform for travel advisors. The enhanced booking platform streamlines the booking process, offering convenience, efficiency and flexibility, according to the tour operator. It also enables travel advisors to search for, courtesy hold, and facilitate multi-city tours, island-hopping adventures and cross-country expeditions.

Classic Vacations has also added specialized packaging services for advisors who would like to add components, including air, rail, ground transportation, in-destination tours and more. The packaging service is customized to suit each advisor’s needs.

Highlights of Classic’s new online booking experience for travel advisors include:

Multi-Hotel, Multi-Room, Multi-Destination Bookings – All in one transaction

Global Inventory – Access to Classic Preferred and Affiliate hotels with real-time rates and inventory

Courtesy Hold – Hold inventory while consulting with clients

Packaging Service – Add finishing touches to client itineraries by consulting with trained destination experts

Mobile Friendly – Send clients mobile-friendly itineraries

Fraud Protection – Online booking security

Classic Vacations, which is owned by The Najafi Companies, provides access to a range of luxury products and services for its travel advisor community. Classic Vacations advisors have access to more than 1,200 preferred hotels worldwide. In addition, Classic offers curated tours and itineraries that are hand-picked, sourced locally and curated to meet a range of clients’ needs.

For more information, visit www.classicvacations.com.

