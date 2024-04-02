TTC Tour Brands Reaffirms “Always” Commitment to Travel Advisors

TTC Tour Brands is reaffirming its commitment to travel advisors with “Always,” a refreshed promise that emphasizes what makes its portfolio of brands—including Trafalgar, Contiki, Brendan Vacations, Costsaver, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold—the ideal choice for travel advisors seeking client satisfaction. From the convenience of a single source to easily find the perfect tour for every client to the most confirmed tour seats in the market, “Always” is an assurance to travel advisors ahead of the busiest travel season that also includes a significant investment in additional on-the-ground support staff.

TTC Tour Brands delivers on its “Always” promise in four ways:

Extensive Choice : TTC Tour Brands’ range of tour styles and destinations allows advisors to find the perfect tour for all types of travelers. With over 1,000 itineraries to over 80 countries across six continents and more departures added weekly, advisors can feel confident booking a tour that works with their clients’ schedules and checks off all their vacation boxes.

: TTC Tour Brands’ range of tour styles and destinations allows advisors to find the perfect tour for all types of travelers. With over 1,000 itineraries to over 80 countries across six continents and more departures added weekly, advisors can feel confident booking a tour that works with their clients’ schedules and checks off all their vacation boxes. Booking Confidence : TTC Tour Brands offers the option to “book now, pay later” with a flexible $200 deposit at the time of booking and, should travelers need to change their departure date or tour, free changes can be made until the full payment is required. Advisors can book flight and tour combos with confidence knowing they will never incur flight change fees or have to pass along a credit card or service fees.

: TTC Tour Brands offers the option to “book now, pay later” with a flexible $200 deposit at the time of booking and, should travelers need to change their departure date or tour, free changes can be made until the full payment is required. Advisors can book flight and tour combos with confidence knowing they will never incur flight change fees or have to pass along a credit card or service fees. Experience Satisfaction : TTC Tour Brands offer unique traveler experiences, be it Luxury Gold’s Founders Collection to Trafalgar’s Be My Guest dining experiences and Costsavers’ Choice Experiences . Each trip is led by professionally trained, expert Travel Directors. Additionally, the brand’s Make Travel Matter experiences , included on nearly every tour, put responsible travel at the forefront for a positive experience for the visitor and the visited.

: TTC Tour Brands offer unique traveler experiences, be it Luxury Gold’s to Trafalgar’s dining experiences and Costsavers’ . Each trip is led by professionally trained, expert Travel Directors. Additionally, the brand’s , included on nearly every tour, put responsible travel at the forefront for a positive experience for the visitor and the visited. Peace of Mind: Advisors working with TTC Tour Brands will have peace of mind knowing they are selling a brand with The Travel Corporation’s 100-plus years of service-driven experience and expertise behind them 24/7.

For more information, visit www.ttc.com.

Related Stories

Elite Voyages Joins USTOA

Sky Vacations Expands Faith-Based Travel Market

Pleasant Activities Launches New Advisor-Focused Website

Huna Totem Corporation Takes Stake in Chukka USVI Operations