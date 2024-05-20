MSC Cruises to Bring Second Ship to Port Canaveral in 2025

MSC Cruises is expanding its presence at Port Canaveral with a second ship, MSC Grandiosa, bringing more seven-night sailings and more short cruises to the Bahamas. The line has announced that MSC Grandiosa will begin sailing from the Central Florida port in December 2025, alongside MSC Seashore.

Bringing a second ship to Port Canaveral will give MSC Cruises’ guests a wider selection of cruises. MSC Grandiosa will offer alternating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries; MSC Seashore will sail three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the line’s private island in the Bahamas.

The seven-night Eastern Caribbean itineraries aboard MSC Grandiosa will include ports of call such as Nassau, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Puerto Plata, San Juan and Charlotte Amalie; the Western Caribbean itineraries will call at Nassau, Cozumel, Costa Maya, George Town, Montego Bay, Falmouth and Belize City.

The three- and four-night itineraries aboard MSC Seashore will include calls at Nassau and Ocean Cay, with some itineraries offering an extra day at sea.

MSC Grandiosa, one of MSC Cruises’ Meraviglia Plus-class ships, will become the line’s largest ship to homeport at Port Canaveral when it arrives next year. The ship will offer 2,421 staterooms, 10 restaurants, five pools and nine hot tubs, Wild Forest Aquapark, an enhanced MSC Yacht Club, MSC Aurea Spa, and more.

Over the next 12 months, MSC Cruises will make enhancements to Ocean Cay’s guest amenities and experiences to support the cruise line’s future growth. The enhancements will include expanded excursion centers to support water activities and island tours, and additional F&B options including a second food hall and larger bars. Guests can also expect enhanced swimming areas, including a new kids lagoon alongside improvements to the main lagoon. MSC Yacht Club guests can look forward to an expanded Ocean House bar and restaurant.

For more information, visit www.msccruisesusa.com.

Related Stories

Star Clippers Names Grenada as Its Newest Homeport

Royal Caribbean Breaks Ground on New Bahamas Beach Club

Princess Expands Caribbean Program With Return to San Juan

SeaDream Yacht Club Unveils New Caribbean Voyages for Fall 2026