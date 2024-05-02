Holland America Line Guarantees Glacier Views on All Alaska Cruises

Holland America Line now guarantees that guests will see one or more glaciers on their Alaska cruise. With guests citing glacier viewing as one of the top reasons for choosing an Alaska cruise, the "Glacier Guarantee" assures travelers they won’t return home disappointed. The Glacier Guarantee is offered on Alaska departures from now through September 2025. Under the guarantee, if the line does not visit an Alaska glacier, guests are eligible to receive a future cruise credit equal to 15 percent of their cruise fare.

Holland America Line has more permits to visit Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve than any other cruise line, besides other glacier visits including College Fjord, Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier and the Tracy Arm Fjord’s Twin Sawyer Glaciers.

New for the 2024 season, Holland America Line also debuted “Glacier Day” on its Alaska cruises as part of its “We Love Alaska” onboard experience. Glacier Day includes sighting times, commentary, presentations, informational viewing stations, photo opportunities, glacial ice cocktails, talks by Glacier Bay National Park Service rangers and more.

In addition to glaciers, the line offers several ways to spot wildlife in Alaska. A wildlife expert onboard helps guests witness whales, eagles, bears, moose, otters, seals, sea lions, and more. Between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., wildlife sightings are announced for guest viewing.

In 2024 and 2025, guests can embark on the line’s Alaska cruises and Cruisetours aboard Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam and Zaandam. In addition to seven-day itineraries, guests can take 14-day voyages and a 28-day Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice cruise. The line also ventures up into the wilds of the Yukon on a Cruisetour that combines a cruise and visit to Denali National Park & Preserve.

The Glacier Guarantee is valid on all Alaska cruises and Cruisetours except select Yukon Cruisetours that incldue a three-day cruise experience.

For more details, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

Related Stories

Virgin Announces Second “Virgin Celebration Voyage”

Princess Cruises Revises 2025 World Cruise Itineraries

Holland America Group Resigns USTOA Active Membership

Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises Team Up With Hard Rock