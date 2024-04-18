Holland America Group Resigns USTOA Active Membership

Following an assessment of its current business model, Holland America Group is no longer a USTOA Active Member effective April 4, 2024, the U.S. Tour Operators Association announced. Accordingly, Holland America Group’s brands Princess Cruise Lines, Holland America Line and Seabourn Cruise Line no longer participate in the USTOA $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.

Good to know: Purchases of cruise line tours with Princess Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Seabourn Cruise Line products made prior to April 4 will continue to be protected under the USTOA $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program. Client deposits and payments made afterward, however, will not be covered by the USTOA program.

Terry Dale, USTOA president and CEO said that Holland America Group has been a valued partner since 1979 and appreciates the support the company has provided USTOA.

In recent brand news, Princess Cruises updated the ways its main dining rooms operate. Now, guests will have the chance to dine at one of three dining rooms designated for traditional dining with early and late seatings, reservable dining times and open seating for walk-ins. Also on the dining front, Holland America Line became the first global cruise line to receive both Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council certifications. These certifications take Holland America Line’s “Global Fresh Fish Program” to the next level, underscoring the brand’s commitment to serving guests seafood that is sourced sustainably when wild-caught and raised responsibly when farmed according to the strictest global standards.

Holland America Line additionally expanded its entertainment lineup with the introduction of four new shows alongside productions tailored to the regions where its ships are cruising. The line is also adding its Rolling Stone Lounge to more ships and enhancing its Billboard Onboard music experience.

On the luxury front, Seabourn recently launched a new series of seven- to 10-day sailings offering unique shoreside experiences. “The Collection,” as the sailings are called, includes Western Mediterranean voyages on Seabourn Venture in 2025, providing access to private cultural events, fine dining at wineries and tickets to tennis tournaments in select marquee ports.

