Windstar Cruises to Add New Ships to Fleet in 2025, 2026

Windstar Cruises has announced the expansion of its fleet with the upcoming addition of two all-suite motor yachts, Star Seeker and Star Explorer. The first of the two ships, new-build Star Seeker, is being constructed in the West Sea Shipyard and is expected to be delivered in December 2025. Star Explorer will be delivered in December 2026.

Each ship will offer 112 suites with full private verandas and infinity windows. Additionally, two new Owner’s Suites with wrap-around balconies have been added to the aft of the ship, ideal for evening cocktails or a private dinner. Guests will also have access to the brand’s signature Watersports Platform, the Yacht Club café and lounge, a two-story spa and fitness facility, an intimate forward whirlpool on the bow, and an open deck for sunbathing and barbecues.

As the official cruise line of the James Beard Foundation, Windstar’s refreshed main dining room, Amphora, will serve a variety of dishes from guest chefs affiliated to the foundation. Al fresco dining will be available at both Amphora and the Star Grill. A no-charge specialty restaurant and 24-hour room service rounds out the four dining options.

Good to know:Star Seeker and Star Explorer will both have ice-strengthened hulls and will be equipped with the latest technology in safety, propulsion and navigation, including pump jet thrusters and forward-facing sonar. In line with the brand’s commitment to sustainability, the ships will have tier III Nox-rated Rolls Royce engines and can connect to shore power minimizing port emissions. Additionally, the ships will have advanced wastewater treatment systems that meet all global standards.

The expansion also allows Windstar to bring back one of its Wind Class ships, Wind Star, to Tahiti, where it will join Star Breeze in 2027, adding more capacity to meet the growing demand for French Polynesian sailings.

Full itineraries and booking details for Star Seeker will be announced in late June 2024.

For more information, visit www.windstarcruises.com.

