Princess Cruises Revises 2025 World Cruise Itineraries

Due to the ongoing situation in the Red Sea and surrounding area, Princess Cruises has revised the itineraries for its two 2025 World Cruises, which will no longer visit the Middle East or Asia. Instead, the aforementioned cruises will offer new port stops in Africa and Europe.

Sailing from North America, the 116-day World Cruise on Island Princess offers two round-trip options with departures from Fort Lauderdale, embarking on January 5, 2025, and Los Angeles on January 20, 2025, and ending in Los Angeles on May 17, 2025. This journey will traverse over 36,700 nautical miles, visiting 46 destinations in 24 countries and six continents. The revised World Cruise itinerary, from February 16 to April 9, departs Sydney and will travel to Melbourne and Perth, then on to South Africa. From there, the cruise resumes the scheduled itinerary starting in Valletta on April 9.

Guests scheduled to originally depart or join the cruise from Dubai on March 14, 2025, will now embark or disembark four days earlier on March 9, in Cape Town, South Africa. Booked guests disembarking in Cape Town will be refunded the amount equivalent to four days of the cruise fare and those joining earlier will not incur an added cost to their cruise fare. All these guests will also receive a $300 onboard credit.

Departing from "Down Under," Crown Princess is scheduled to depart Auckland on May 31, 2025; and Sydney on June 4, 2025, sailing on a 113-day adventure visiting 42 destinations in 22 countries, across five continents. The ship will travel via Africa instead of the Red Sea and Asia itinerary. The fully revised itinerary is being finalized and will be announced shortly, according to Princess.

For more details, visit www.princess.com.

