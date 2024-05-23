Eurobound Launches New Itinerary Exploring Central Italy

Eurobound has introduced a new nine-day independent tour to Italy’s lesser-known Abruzzo region. Situated two hours east of Rome by car, and dotted with historic hill towns, Abruzzo lies between the Apennine Mountains and the Adriatic Sea.

Pescara, Abruzzo’s largest town, is located on the Adriatic Coast, and is home base for explorations of the region. Guests can stay in a centrally located boutique hotel. In addition to accommodations, the package includes private airport-to-hotel transfers from Rome, daily breakfast, three full-day private tours by car with an English speaking driver and guide, one private full-day excursion with an English-speaking driver, and a private three-hour cooking class with lunch and wine.

Private full-day tours

An excursion to the village of Loreto Aprutino—a peaceful, medieval town noted for its olive oil—includes lunch and a visit to a local winery. Eurobound guests are free to explore the village on their own, including the town’s Olive Oil Museum, housed in a stone, Gothic building.

The city of Ortona, with its castle overhanging the sea, is the focus of a full-day guided tour, along with the 30-mile long Trabocchi coastline. Nestled between the sea and the hills, Ortona’s old city dates back to Roman times.

Another full-day guided tour to Santo Stefano di Sessanio includes lunch and a wine-tasting session in a farm winery. The medieval hill town is home to buildings entirely made of white limestone with clay roofs. Also featured is a visit to nearby Rocca Calascio. Situated in a national park at a height of more than 4,000 feet, the scenic fort has served as a setting for several movies.

The final day’s tour centers on L’Aquila, capital of the Abruzzo region. Known for its Fountain with 99 Water Spouts, the college town is set in a valley between four mountain peaks. It is lined with Baroque and Renaissance buildings and churches.

For more information, call 888-672-7476 or visit Eurobound.com.

