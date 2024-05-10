ExperiencePlus! Bicycle Tours Adds New Multi-Gen Trips in Italy

ExperiencePlus! Bicycle Tours recently launched a range of self-guided cycling trips in Italy that cater to multi-generational groups seeking immersive experiences together. With a focus on flexibility, freedom and cultural encounters, with all the logistics taken care of—including route mapping, accommodations and luggage transfers—these trips offer a blend of adventure and relaxation for families and groups of all ages.

These tours are designed to accommodate varying fitness levels and interests, making them accessible to everyone from leisure riders to seasoned cyclists. ExperiencePlus! offers a range of options when it comes to equipment, offering both classic and hybrid road bikes, as well as e-bikes, tandem bikes and even tagalongs for the youngest members of any group.

According to MMGY Global’s “Portrait of American Travelers” report, 40 percent of all active leisure travelers have taken at least one multi-generational trip over the past year; and more than 20.8 million travelers from the U.S. alone went on a multi-gen trip of three or more generations, according to a study conducted by the Preferred Hotel Group.

Here are a few of the highlights that await multi-generational groups of families and friends when they explore Italy by bike with ExperiencePlus!:

Enjoy an in-depth discovery of a UNESCO World Heritage landscape in Southern Tuscany on the “ Cycling Cortona to Siena ” tour

landscape in on the “ ” tour Learn about the Medici family with a visit to the planned Renaissance town of Terra del Sole on a deep dive through the Romagna region on the “ Heartland of Italy’s Homemade Pasta ” tour

family with a visit to the planned Renaissance town of on a deep dive through the region on the “ ” tour Get an up-close look on how to make parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar on the “ Taste of Italy ” culinary-inspired cycling adventure

” culinary-inspired cycling adventure Experience South Tyrolean culture while exploring the Dolomites on the “ Cortina to Bolzano ” tour

” tour Explore valleys and villages on bike paths on the “ Italy’s Alpine Valleys – Sud Tyrol, Lake Garda and Verona ” tour

” tour Visit medieval villages unchanged since the Middle Ages on the “Umbria – Cycling the Green Heart of Italy” tour

For more information, visit www.experienceplus.com.

