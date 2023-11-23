Intrepid Travel Expands Cuba Tours for U.S. Travelers

Intrepid Travel has launched four new trips to Cuba for American passport holders. U.S. citizens can book these trips as the itineraries comply with the “Support for the Cuban People” category of travel. The four tours include a premium option, which starts and ends in Havana, and three cycling tours that span the island’s countryside.

Two of these tours include cycling through the lesser-known Yumuri Valley. These new tours are in addition to the nine-day “Hola Cuba” tour, which was launched in 2015 for U.S. citizens.

Global bicycle sales rose 68 per cent worldwide during the pandemic and Intrepid continues to see more travelers looking to support green-friendly travel options such as biking.

“ Premium Cuba ” (Nine days) – On this adventure, travelers can explore Havana and go sightseeing in a classic American car. Highlights include Vinales , Trinidad and Cienfuegos .

” (Nine days) – On this adventure, travelers can explore Havana and go sightseeing in a classic American car. Highlights include , and . “ Cycle Cuba: East ” (Eight days) – Travelers can explore eastern Cuba by bike, from Havana to Varadero and the Yumuri Valley. Other highlights include the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Cienfuegos and Trinidad, Che Guevara ’s final resting place in Santa Clara and the beaches of Varadero.

” (Eight days) – Travelers can explore eastern Cuba by bike, from Havana to and the Yumuri Valley. Other highlights include the of Cienfuegos and Trinidad, ’s final resting place in and the beaches of Varadero. “ Cycle Cuba: West ” (Seven days) – Travelers can ride through Havana’s colorful streets, to the shores of Cayo Jutias and end the day in Vinales with a farm-to-plate feast.

” (Seven days) – Travelers can ride through Havana’s colorful streets, to the shores of and end the day in Vinales with a farm-to-plate feast. “Cycle Cuba” (14 days) – Highlights include Havana, Varadero, the Yumuri Valley, the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Cienfuegos and Trinidad, the beaches of Varadero, Cayo Jutias and bubbling river pools near Las Terrazas.

By traveling on the “Cycle Cuba East” and “West” tours, travelers directly support Intrepid Foundation partner, World Bicycle Relief. Donations provide schoolchildren, health workers and farmers in far-out areas with bicycles that provide access to education, healthcare and income.

Travelers can refer to the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs website (travel.state.gov/content/travel) and the U.S. Department of the Treasury (ofac.treasury.gov) for the latest information on entry requirements. Visa information can also be found on the essential trip information for each tour on Intrepid’s website.

For more information, visit www.intrepidtravel.com.

Related Stories

Intrepid Travel to Visit Unexplored Sections of the Quarry Trail

Island Routes Adds New Tours Ahead of Upcoming Winter Season

Intrepid Doubles Down on High-Capacity Destinations

Sandals’ “Island Inclusive” Dining Program Debuts in Nassau