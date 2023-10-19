Sandals Resorts’ “Island Inclusive” Dining Program Debuts in Nassau

Sandals Resorts has announced the expansion of its off-site dining program, “Island Inclusive,” to the Bahamas at Sandals Royal Bahamian. The program takes the all-inclusive dining experience off property, immersing travelers in the bold flavors and culinary traditions of Nassau via unique island restaurants, from a craft cocktail bar to a café serving French and Mediterranean fare.

Debuting first with the grand opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao in June 2022, “Island Inclusive” celebrates and supports locally owned restaurants by giving select Sandals guests access to elevated dining experiences, all included with their booking. This expansion to Nassau brings Sandals’ "Island Inclusive" offering to two Caribbean islands, with more destinations coming soon.

Sandals Royal Bahamian’s “Island Inclusive” restaurant partners include:

Bon Vivants – This craft cocktail bar offers unique spirits in an upscale, island-inspired setting and is the first venue in the Bahamas dedicated to the art and history of the craft cocktail.

– This craft cocktail bar offers unique spirits in an upscale, island-inspired setting and is the first venue in the Bahamas dedicated to the art and history of the craft cocktail. Cocoplum – French chef Cecile Cathelin celebrates the fusion of French and Mediterranean cuisine with an island twist. Guests can expect creative dishes crafted with local island produce, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

– French chef celebrates the fusion of French and Mediterranean cuisine with an island twist. Guests can expect creative dishes crafted with local island produce, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Island Brothers – A cozy café and restaurant serving French and Mediterranean menu items, Island Brothers utilizes both Bahamian and European products in its dishes. The venue has indoor and outdoor seating, located just steps away from the Layford Cay gated community.

– A cozy café and restaurant serving French and Mediterranean menu items, Island Brothers utilizes both Bahamian and European products in its dishes. The venue has indoor and outdoor seating, located just steps away from the gated community. Sapodilla Estate – Once a private home, the property offers an intimate culinary experience tucked away in a lush garden setting with live music and a fine dining menu. Menu staples include creamy Long Island corn chowder, lobster and shrimp linguine and chocolate molten cake.

Sandals Royal Bahamian’s “Island Inclusive” dining program invites guests staying seven nights or more in select room categories (OS1B, S1B, BSUP, V1PP or 1BS) to dine out at one of the program’s four partner restaurants with a $250 voucher and off-site roundtrip transportation included. The offering is also available to Sandals Select Reward Members who are Diamond, Pearl or Ambassador levels staying in any room category.

For more information, visit www.sandals.com/royal-bahamian.

