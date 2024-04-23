Go City Adds Seven New Parks and Attractions to London Offerings

Go City, a sightseeing pass provider, has expanded its offerings through a partnership with Merlin Entertainments. The London Pass, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and Go City London has been enhanced to include seven of the city’s attractions. These include The Lastminute.com London Eye, also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Madame Tussauds London, Chessington World of Adventures Resort, Shrek’s Adventure! London, The London Dungeon, Sea Life London Aquarium and Legoland Windsor Resort. These new additions expand Go City’s London-based attractions to more than 100 offerings found on the Explorer and All-Inclusive passes.

According to Jon Owen, CEO of Go City, the passes "let travelers visit a very wide range of attractions, tours and things to do while paying nothing at the gate." He adds that the app offers "an amazing blend of iconic landmarks and hidden treasures—plus [users] enjoy up to 50 percent savings on walk-up rates." Go City offers access to a range of attractions and experiences, including must-see museums, observation decks, cruises and theme parks, as well as the hidden gems of a city, all curated by local experts in more than 30 destinations across four continents.

"We’re thrilled to build on our global partnership with Merlin Entertainments, by including, for the first time, seven of Merlin’s iconic London attractions in our London pass lineups,” said Owen.

Merlin Entertainment owns and operates a range of theme parks and attractions in cities including New York, San Diego, Sydney, Singapore, Bangkok and more.

For more information, visit www.gocity.com.

