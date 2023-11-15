art’otel London Hoxton to Open March 2024

Following the opening of art’otel London Battersea Power station this year, the boutique lifestyle brand has announced that art’otel London Hoxton is slated to open in March 2024. The opening will mark the art’otel brand’s second U.K. property.

The hotel will have 357 art-inspired guestrooms and 48 suites, including a 2,110-square-foot Masterpiece Suite; destination bars and restaurants with outdoor terraces; an art gallery with works from D*Face and other artists; curated exhibitions throughout the year; flexible events spaces with views ideal for up to 300 guests; a 60-seat auditorium for movie screenings and product launches; an indoor pool; spa with four treatment rooms, sauna and steam room; and a gym on the 26th floor.

In-room amenities will include environmentally conscious toiletries, bathrobes and a range from Dyson. Interconnecting suites can be configured to create two-bed and three-bed suites.In collaboration with interior design studio Digital Space, artist D*Face will have works in all bedrooms and public spaces, curating everything from original large-scale sculptures and murals to bespoke details.

In addition, cultural and artistic events from the hotel’s “art’beat” program will anchor the guest experiences with opportunities for both budding and established artists to create on site.

F&B options include a café and bar with an outdoor terrace on the ground floor, besides an art-filled bar, lounge and restaurant on the first floor. Further details of the restaurants and bars, including the 25th floor destination restaurant with views across the capital, will be announced at a later stage.

For more information, visit www.artotellondonhoxton.com.

Related Stories

PoB Hotels Announces Two New Members

Zetter Hotels to Open New London Property in 2025

Coming Soon: The Store Oxford

Dornoch Station, Slieve Donard Open Doors Under Marine & Lawn