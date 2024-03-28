City Experiences Launches New Offerings Across Europe

City Experiences is launching 11 new tours in Europe through international tour providers Walks and Devour Tours in the first quarter of 2024. These tours are arranged in partnership with some of the world's top museums and monuments, including the Vatican Museums, Statue of Liberty, Grand Central Terminal, Niagara Falls, the Royal Alcazar of Seville, Sainte-Chapelle and, most recently, the Prado Museum and Buckingham Palace.

City Experiences has rolled out the following Walks and Devour tours in Europe:

“ VIP Alone in the Prado: Exclusive Early Access Museum Tour ” (Available April 20) – On this VIP tour of the Prado, guests will be welcomed into the museum before the site opens to the public, offering plenty of space to enjoy legendary works such as Velázquez’s “Las Meninas,” Goya’s “Black Paintings,” Bosch’s “Garden of Earthly Delights” and more.

” (Available April 20) – On this VIP tour of the Prado, guests will be welcomed into the museum before the site opens to the public, offering plenty of space to enjoy legendary works such as Velázquez’s “Las Meninas,” Goya’s “Black Paintings,” Bosch’s “Garden of Earthly Delights” and more. “ An Evening Out in Seville: Triana Neighborhood Tapas Tour ” (Available April 13) – As travelers eat and drink their way across four unique styles of tapas bars, they will get a crash course in what it means to eat out in Seville.

” (Available April 13) – As travelers eat and drink their way across four unique styles of tapas bars, they will get a crash course in what it means to eat out in Seville. “ An Evening Out in San Sebastian: Centro Neighborhood Pintxos Tour ” (Available April 16) – This lesser-visited area is the one the locals choose when making plans. This tour will show visitors a true local experience full of both iconic pintxos and pleasantly unexpected tastes they won’t find anywhere else.

” (Available April 16) – This lesser-visited area is the one the locals choose when making plans. This tour will show visitors a true local experience full of both iconic pintxos and pleasantly unexpected tastes they won’t find anywhere else. “ Alone In The Vatican: Exclusive VIP Access Vatican Museums & Sistine Chapel Tour ” (Available April 10) – Guests can visit before the Museums open to the public or after they’ve closed their doors for a tour and rare chance to admire its galleries free of crowds. They’ll enjoy the company of an intimate group as well as a knowledgeable Walks guide.

” (Available April 10) – Guests can visit before the Museums open to the public or after they’ve closed their doors for a tour and rare chance to admire its galleries free of crowds. They’ll enjoy the company of an intimate group as well as a knowledgeable Walks guide. “ Alone in the Duomo: VIP After-Hours Tour with Dome Climb & Private Terrace Access ” (Available April 1) – Entering after closing time, visitors get away from the crowds and experience the sacred space, complete with a guided dome climb, private access to both terraces and even an encounter with the Key Master.

” (Available April 1) – Entering after closing time, visitors get away from the crowds and experience the sacred space, complete with a guided dome climb, private access to both terraces and even an encounter with the Key Master. “ From Orsay to Giverny: Skip-the-Line Museum Tour & Exclusive Monet House Day Trip ” (Available April 3) – This full-day art experience won’t just give travelers an up-close look at legendary works within the museum, they will also see the scenery that inspired Monet and other Impressionist masters on a day trip from Paris to Giverny. From the halls of the Orsay to the gardens at Monet’s Giverny retreat, this guided experience is perfect for anyone who wants to dive deeper into French art and culture.

” (Available April 3) – This full-day art experience won’t just give travelers an up-close look at legendary works within the museum, they will also see the scenery that inspired Monet and other Impressionist masters on a day trip from to Giverny. From the halls of the Orsay to the gardens at Monet’s Giverny retreat, this guided experience is perfect for anyone who wants to dive deeper into French art and culture. “Exclusive Montmartre Experience with Private Vineyard Tasting, Skip-the-Line Museum Tour, & Sacré-Coeur” (Available April 5) – From the top of the hill at the magnificent Sacré-Coeur to a private stroll among the vines at a hidden urban vineyard, this is the Montmartre many visitors seek out, yet few can claim to have truly found.

Additional tours include:

“ Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter & London Walking Tour ” (Available Now) – This tour combines a city stroll to several famous landmarks in central London with private transport to and from Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, where they will walk in Harry Potter’s footsteps

” (Available Now) – This tour combines a city stroll to several famous landmarks in central London with private transport to and from Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, where they will walk in Harry Potter’s footsteps “ Best of Buckingham Palace: Skip-the-Line Tickets & Royal London Walking Tour ” – With skip-the-line access to either the palace’s State Rooms or the Royal Mews, visitors spend the morning getting to the heart of royal life in the U.K. without any of the hassle of trying to get tickets or figure out a route on their own

” – With skip-the-line access to either the palace’s State Rooms or the Royal Mews, visitors spend the morning getting to the heart of royal life in the U.K. without any of the hassle of trying to get tickets or figure out a route on their own “ Delphi Small Group Day Trip from Athens with Honey Farm Visit & Homemade Lunch ” (Available May 9) – Together with a knowledgeable guide, guests will explore the archeological site of Delphi on the slopes of Mount Parnassus before venturing off to a family-run honey farm, where they will meet the owners and indulge in a homemade lunch

” (Available May 9) – Together with a knowledgeable guide, guests will explore the archeological site of Delphi on the slopes of before venturing off to a family-run honey farm, where they will meet the owners and indulge in a homemade lunch “An Evening Out in Athens: Koukaki Neighborhood Food & Wine Tour” (Available April 2) – Tucked away in the shadow of the Acropolis, the Koukaki neighborhood is the place where locals go out for dinner and drinks in Athens. Along the way, they’ll get a crash course in all things related to Greek food culture—from how to choose a great spot to what to order when they get there

For more information, visit www.cityexperiences.com.

Related Stories

Eurobound Adds New Independent Poland Tour

Galway Food Tours Launches New Walking Tour

Kensington Tours Unveils Golf and Tennis Itineraries

Off the Map Travel Adds Underground Swedish Sauna Experience