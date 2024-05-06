Princess Cruises to Offer 2026 Total Solar Eclipse Sailing in Europe

Princess Cruises has announced a new total solar eclipse sailing from August 8-22, 2026 onboard Sky Princess. The 3,660-guest ship will be positioned in northern Spain to witness this celestial event on August 12, 2026. The “Total Eclipse Sky Princess Voyage” goes on sale May 23, 2024.

Sky Princess departs Southampton on August 8, 2026, on a 14-day Mediterranean cruise, highlighted by a total eclipse viewing while the ship is in its path at sea off the coast of Spain. During the two minutes and 18 seconds of the total eclipse, guests will gather on the top decks with safety glasses for viewing, as well as enjoy lectures from astronomy experts, themed treats and drinks, stargazing at night, solar system trivia, and more.

This round-trip voyage from Southampton (London) visits seven historical ports, including:

Cherbourg – One of France ’s greatest ports with art and history museums, its basilica, the Ravalet Castle and the Cité de la Mer maritime museum.

– One of ’s greatest ports with art and history museums, its basilica, the and the maritime museum. Bilbao – Located in northern Spain, Bilbao is surrounded by green mountains and is the de facto capital of Basque Country , with a skyscraper-filled downtown. It’s famed for the Frank Gehry -designed Guggenheim Museum Bilbao

– Located in northern Spain, Bilbao is surrounded by green mountains and is the de facto capital of , with a skyscraper-filled downtown. It’s famed for the -designed Malaga – This city is famous as Picasso ’s birthplace and the gateway to Spain’s Costa del Sol

– This city is famous as ’s birthplace and the gateway to Spain’s Cartagena – Founded by the Carthaginians around 220 B.C., the city boomed during the Roman period. Among its many Roman ruins are a 1st-century B.C. theater and Casa de la Fortuna , a villa with murals and mosaics

– Founded by the Carthaginians around 220 B.C., the city boomed during the Roman period. Among its many Roman ruins are a 1st-century B.C. theater and , a villa with murals and mosaics Gibraltar – This British Overseas Territory and headland is located on Spain’s south coast. It’s dominated by the Rock of Gibraltar , a 1,398-foot limestone ridge

– This and headland is located on Spain’s south coast. It’s dominated by the , a 1,398-foot limestone ridge Lisbon – The capital and largest city of Portugal , Lisbon is mainland Europe ’s westernmost capital city and the only one along the Atlantic coast

– The capital and largest city of , Lisbon is mainland ’s westernmost capital city and the only one along the coast La Coruña – Situated in the Galicia region of northwest Spain, it’s known for its Roman lighthouse, the Tower of Hercules

For more information, visit www.princess.com.

Related Stories

SeaDream Yacht Club Unveils New Caribbean Voyages for Fall 2026

Holland America Guarantees Glacier Views on All Alaska Cruises

Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises Team Up With Hard Rock

Virgin Announces Second “Virgin Celebration Voyage”