Oceania Cruises to Bring Newest Ship Allura to Service Early

Oceania Cruises has announced that its newest ship Allura will enter service on July 18, 2025, one week earlier than scheduled. The ship’s inaugural sailing will depart Italy’s Trieste on July 18, cruising six days to Athens, calling at Eastern Mediterranean destinations including Rijeka, Croatia; Ravenna, Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Kotor, Montenegro. For guests booked on the original inaugural voyage departing July 24, 2025, the line has offered first access to booking the new maiden sailing before it goes on public sale. The line has also opened for sale a four-day voyage, sailing roundtrip from New York City in September 2025.

Following its summer season in the Mediterranean, Allura will sail to Canada and New England for a series of sailings in North America before its first winter season in the Caribbean, homeporting in Miami.

Oceania Cruises’ newly appointed executive culinary directors, Chefs Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale, are working with the line’s team to refresh menus across all venues on board Allura, with a focus on designing a range of treats for the new Crêperie, a first for the brand. Chef Quaretti shared that the culinary developments underway for Allura include more than 300 new recipes in active development for The Grand Dining Room, across all three meal services.

Allura is the line’s eighth vessel and its second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship. It follows sister ship Vista, which launched in May 2023. Allura highlights include:

A new onboard Crêperie, serving made-to-order crêpes and waffles, as well as sundaes in the afternoon

A new library, featuring walls of floor-to-ceiling glass

Five specialty dining venues, including the line’s newest signature restaurants, Ember and Aquamar Kitchen , at no extra cost

and , at no extra cost Spacious standard staterooms spanning 291 square feet

Onboard enrichment, including art classes at Artist Loft , numerous guest speakers and sommelier demonstrations during “ Sommelier’s Choice ” and “ Cellar Master’s Classic Wine Pairing Luncheons ”

, numerous guest speakers and sommelier demonstrations during “ ” and “ ” A Culinary Center and accompanying Chef’s Studio , where epicurean secrets will be shared by the onboard Chef Instructors

and accompanying , where epicurean secrets will be shared by the onboard Hundreds of shore excursions and tours to choose from on each voyage

For new-to-brand travelers, the line has introduced a four-day “Taste of Oceania Cruises” roundtrip voyage from New York September 30–October 4, 2025.

For more information, call 855-OCEANIA or visit OceaniaCruises.com.

