Riviera River Cruises Adds New Yacht Cruise and Tour for 2025

Riviera River Cruises has added a fourth new yacht cruise and tour itinerary in the Adriatic Sea for 2025 after announcing three others earlier this year. The newest itinerary combines a yacht cruise with onboard accommodations and a land extension with hotel accommodations in Croatia and Montenegro. Departures are available from May to September 2025.

“Our new collection of yacht cruises with land extensions in the Adriatic is already growing with a fourth itinerary for next year,” said Marilyn Conroy, executive vice president sales and marketing North America for Riviera River Cruises. “Sail among the Dalmatian Islands aboard the twin-masted MS Mendula, and visit historic Dubrovnik and Kotor Bay in nearby Montenegro. These itineraries allow guests to really get to know each destination, by sea and on land.”

The new Dalmatian Islands Yacht Cruise with Dubrovnik & Montenegro Tour is 11 days with seven nights onboard the yacht and three nights in hotels, starting at $3,909 per person based on double occupancy. It includes touring Split and Emperor Diocletian’s palace, Korčula and Jelsa, exploring Trogir, visiting Postira, Bol, Golden Horn Beach and Brač’s Olive Oil Museum, riding the cable car over Dubrovnik and, in Montenegro, seeing Kotor and Budva, and boating in Perast.

Other new yacht cruise and tour itineraries for 2025 are the Dubrovnik & Southern Croatia Yacht Cruise with Bosnia & Herzegovina Tour, the Zadar and Islands of the North Yacht Cruise with Krka Waterfalls Tour, and the Split to Dubrovnik Yacht Cruise with Dalmatia & Plitvice Lakes Tour.

In addition to yacht cruises in the Adriatic, Riviera River Cruises offers a variety of cruises on rivers and waterways across Europe, including exclusive departures for solo travelers with no single supplement and themed and holiday season itineraries. Its cruises include fine dining experiences, a free drinks package and expert-led excursions to iconic sights and hidden gems aboard one of the youngest fleets of ships in Europe, with spacious cabins and suites.

For more information, call 888-838-8820 or visit www.rivierarivercruises.com.

