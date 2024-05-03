Riviera River Cruises to Host Themed Departures With Gardening, Royal Experts

Riviera River Cruises is offering two new themed river-cruise departures in Europe this year with special guests who will give onboard lectures and join excursions. English gardening expert and TV presenter Charlie Dimmock will join a departure of the “Gardens and Natural Beauty of the Rhône” cruise and two experts on the British royal family, former royal butler Grant Harrold and former royal chef Colin Alderson, will join a departure of the “Rhine Cruise to Switzerland.”

The departures with gardening and royal family experts are:

The eight-day “Gardens and Natural Beauty of the Rhône with Charlie Dimmock” itinerary departing October 11, 2024 – Dimmock, host of the BBC ’s “ Garden Rescue ” TV program, will give lectures and join guests on excursions. The cruise includes nine visits and tours to sites such as Parc de la Tête d’Or ’s botanical garden in Lyon , Jardin des Villes in Vienne , Rocher des Doms in Avignon and the L’Escape Van Gogh landscape garden in Arles . Prices start at $2,999 per person, based on double occupancy

For more information, visit www.rivierarivercruises.com.

