Riverside Luxury Cruises Announces New Voyages for 2025

Riverside Luxury Cruises has opened bookings for new 2025 voyages. The collection offers more than 170 departures on 52 itineraries, ranging from three to 23 nights, aboard Riverside Debussy, Riverside Ravel and Riverside Mozart. New for Riverside in 2025 are itineraries that combine cruises aboard both Riverside Debussy and Riverside Ravel for extended vacations, ranging up to 19 nights, exploring the Rhine and Rhône Rivers, respectively. Riverside Debussy will also cruise the Main and Moselle Rivers and join Riverside Mozart on the Danube River.

Riverside Debussy will begin its second year of service on April 2 with a seven-night voyage during the prime tulip-blooming season in the Dutch countryside. The voyage sails round-trip from Amsterdam. Ports of call include Arnhem, Nijmegen, Antwerp, Gent, Middleburg, Veere, Dordrecht and Rotterdam. A second departure is also available on April 23, 2025.

Riverside Ravel and Riverside Mozart will commence cruising on April 10 and 17, respectively. Riverside Ravel will cruise a three-night Rhône sampler from Lyon to Avignon, with visits to Viviers, Tarascon and Arles; Riverside Mozart brings guests on an Easter voyage on the Danube River from Passau to Budapest. Guests on this itinerary visit Ybbs, Melk and Bratislava, and observe Easter Sunday in Vienna.

German Heritage on the Rhine, Main and Moselle Rivers

Riverside Debussy will sail the Rhine, Main and Moselle Rivers throughout the spring and summer. Seven-night itineraries alternate departures from Amsterdam and Basel, visiting historic cities, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Rhine Gorge with its castles, and the wine valleys of the Middle Rhine.

In mid-September, Riverside Debussy combines the Rhine and Main Rivers on a seven-night voyage from Amsterdam to Nuremburg. The sailing includes a stretch of the 106-mile Main-Danube Canal in Bavaria. A return voyage in late October brings Riverside Debussy back to Amsterdam.

Travelers can also choose year-round, three- to six-night voyages that focus on the Netherlands, the Moselle River’s wine valley or the Upper Rhine Valley. These cruises depart from Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Trier and Basel.

Danube Discoveries

Riverside Mozart will offer three- to seven-night itineraries mostly between Passau and Budapest. Many of these voyages include cruising or stopping in Austria’s Wachau Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In late May, Riverside Mozart embarks on two, three-night segments on the Lower Danube from Budapest to the Iron Gates in Serbia. Travelers can combine the subsequent, four-night return itinerary back to Budapest to combine all three itineraries into a seven-night round-trip voyage that does not repeat stops.

Riverside Debussy will also cruise the Danube River in the autumn. Following a seven-night voyage from Nuremburg to Budapest, it will venture to the lesser-traveled Lower Danube to offer four, three- and four-night itineraries. Guests will marvel at Europe’s deepest and longest gorge flanked by the Carpathian Mountains and the Balkan Hills; medieval fortresses and castles from the Roman, Ottoman, and Habsburg empires; and cultures and cities once veiled behind the Iron Curtain. Departure cities include Belgrade and Giurgiu. Travelers can combine these itineraries for a 15-night, Lower Danube adventure, cruising round-trip from Budapest, or cross Europe from the Black Sea to the North Sea on a 23-night grand voyage, departing October 7 from Giurgiu to Amsterdam.

South of France and Burgundy Sojourns

Riverside Ravel offers four-, five- and seven-night itineraries on France’s Rhône River between Lyon and Avignon, with visits at Arles, Viviers, Tain L’Hermitage, Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Tarascon, Port St. Louis and Vienne. Riverside Ravel also ventures up the Saone River on eight summer and autumn cruises that visit the Côte Chalonnaise and Maconnais wine regions of Burgundy. These cruises stop at Macon, with tour options to Chalon and Tournus, as well as destinations on the Rhône River. Riverside Ravel concludes 2025 with a four-night itinerary from Lyon to Avignon, departing on November 21.

Christmas Markets and Festive Getaways

In late November, Riverside Mozart cruises three- and four-night Christmas Markets itineraries along the Danube, with departures from Vienna, Passau and Budapest. Travelers can choose a six-night Christmas cruise departing Vienna on December 20 and celebrate Christmas Eve in Passau, or ring in the New Year in Bratislava and enjoy New Year’s Day with an overnight in Vienna on a seven-night voyage departing December 26.

Riverside Debussy also delivers German Christmas Markets on three-night itineraries sailing the Rhine, Main and Moselle Rivers. The ship concludes 2025 with a 10-night Christmas and New Year cruise from Basel to Amsterdam. Guests will observe Christmas Eve in Strasbourg and ring in the New Year with two nights in Amsterdam.

For more information, visit www.riverside-cruises.com.

