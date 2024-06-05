Aqua Expeditions Partners With 4Ocean to Help Remove Ocean Plastics

Aqua Expeditions, which is known for luxury small-ship expeditions to biodiverse destinations, has partnered with 4Ocean—a company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis—and pledging to remove a minimum of 25,000 pounds of plastic from the world’s waterways over the next year. Aqua has also applied to join the Science Based Targets Initiatives (SBTi) with an aim to reduce carbon emissions by at least 4.5 percent by 2030 and achieve net-zero targets consistent with limiting global temperature rise. These new initiatives complement the line's current sustainability efforts, showing their commitment to protecting aquatic biodiversity in the waterways they sail.

As part of its partnership with 4Ocean—one of the only companies in the world that hires full-time captains and crews to recover plastic waste from the oceans and coastlines—Aqua will lead activations across its fleet. Aqua Expeditions will also carry 4Ocean’s signature bracelets made from recycled materials (each one representing five pounds of recovered ocean plastic) onboard. Sales of the bracelets, which are made by artisans in Bali and Guatemala, have led to the removal of 30 million pounds of trash from waterways around the world.

To stay on track with its science-based emissions reductions targets, the cruise line has enlisted in the SBTi with the aim of curbing their carbon emissions by a minimum of 4.5 percent by 2030. Aqua Expeditions is the only small ship brand to have teamed up with SBTi. The line’s commitment will be achieved through a series of operational changes, including smart engine and anchor use as well as more efficient itinerary planning, allowing for more efficient fuel and energy consumption

These new initiatives join Aqua Expeditions’ lineup of existing sustainability partnerships. Since 2020, Aqua has collaborated with The Manta Trust to safeguard manta rays in Raja Ampat and the Savu Sea. The alliance has led to the identification of 2,000 individual reef manta rays in Raja Ampat, the discovery of new manta cleaning stations, and the development of a marine conservation education program with six local primary schools. As of 2024, Aqua has committed to providing Manta Trust with new underwater cameras to better support research and conservation efforts.

In the Galapagos, the cruise line has teamed up with the Charles Darwin Foundation (CDF) and Galapagos Conservation Trust (GCT) to restore the archipelago’s land and marine habitats. This year, Aqua Expeditions will sponsor the CDF Shark Ecology and Conservation Program to study endemic shark populations and their movement patterns to ensure their long-term conservation.

Aqua engages in both local and regional partnerships within the destinations it sails, aiming to have a net positive impact on the environment and the communities that depend on it. Notable achievements include the rehabilitation of the paiche fish population, the release of 2,100 taricaya turtles in the Peruvian Amazon, and supporting the Amazon Rescue Centre with the release of 25 manatees. As strong believers in the individual power to effect change, Aqua leads awareness programs and offers educational opportunities engaging with the local communities. Their partnership with the Indonesian Waste Platform has empowered those in Indonesia’s island communities to implement waste disposal methods, stopping plastic debris from ending up in our oceans.

Related Stories

Aqua Expeditions Launches Revamped Travel Advisor Portal

Refurbished Oceania Marina Returns to Service

Royal Caribbean Group Brands to Match Loyalty Program Status

Atlas Introduces New Chefs for Epicurean Expeditions