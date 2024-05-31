Royal Caribbean Group Brands to Match Loyalty Program Status

Big news from Royal Caribbean Group regarding the loyalty programs of its three wholly owned brands (Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea): Members with status levels with one brand will automatically attain the equivalent tier status across all three.

As the first major cruise company to offer loyalty status-matching across its core brands, the Royal Caribbean Group Loyalty Status Match program allows members of Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society, Celebrity Cruises’ Captain’s Club and Silversea’s Venetian Society to enjoy reciprocal tier status no matter which brand they sail with.

Program highlights include:

Seamless Status Recognition: Members of Crown & Anchor Society, Captain’s Club and Venetian Society are now eligible to receive one-for-one status match across all three brands after enrolling in each program. Onboard Benefits: When sailing on each sister brand, guests can enjoy the onboard benefits offered by each brand for their equivalent tier status. Effortless Tier Matching: Guests already enrolled in multiple loyalty programs will be automatically matched across brands within seven days to ensure guests receive their appropriate loyalty status. Enhanced Travel Experience: Status-match enables guests to select from a broader and more diverse range of vacation experiences and destinations.

New status matching levels include:

What this means: A Venetian Society member, for example, with 250 VS Days and an upcoming sailing on Celebrity Cruises can enroll in Captain's Club, which would give them Elite status once their loyalty accounts are connected.

Note: The applicable terms and conditions are also changing to make it more clear how member data will be shared across the various loyalty programs and highlight other important legal terms.

These new benefits go into effect beginning with sailings departing on June 5, 2024.

For more information, visit www.royalcaribbeangroup.com.

Related Stories

Royal Caribbean Gives Advisors Ready-to-Use Social Media Content

Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises Team Up With Hard Rock

Celebrity Cruises Unveils Modernized Celebrity Infinity

On Site: Celebrity Ascent Debuts; Intel From Line's Executives