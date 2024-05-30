Refurbished Oceania Marina Returns to Service

Oceania Cruises has announced that its 1,250-guest ship Marina has returned to service following refurbishment, which included the addition of three new dining options. Guests aboard Marina can now enjoy the culinary delights of Aquamar Kitchen, the new wellness-focused dining venue, which debuted on Vista last year, as well as a poolside ice cream parlor serving milkshakes and smoothies and a new al fresco Pizzeria offering Italian dishes.

In addition, Oceania Cruises’ newly appointed executive culinary directors, chefs Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale, and their team are taking a fresh look at menus across all venues on all ships.

Open for breakfast and lunch, Aquamar Kitchen, a new Oceania Cruises signature restaurant, presents wellness-inspired menus. Its beverage menu includes a selection of non-alcoholic wines and mocktails. Aquamar Kitchen does not require reservations, and as with all other onboard restaurants, is complimentary for guests. Note: Due to the addition of Aquamar Kitchen, Oceania Cruises’ signature pairing dinners featured in La Reserve will now be showcased in Privée, the ship’s private dining venue.

In the evening, Waves Grill transforms into an al fresco Pizzeria serving pizzas, grilled Italian specialties, salads and desserts. In addition, an all-day ice cream parlor has been added to the pool deck. The new addition is filled with favorite flavors, including options from artisan ice cream company Humphry Slocombe, plus milkshakes and smoothies.

Beyond the culinary updates, the 124 Penthouse Suites have been redesigned, with custom-crafted furniture as well as new closets and cabinetry to increase guest storage space, new carpets and upholstery, and more. Each Penthouse Suite also sports a restyled bathroom, abundant drawer space and oversized showers.

Further, public spaces including Martinis, Horizons, The Grand Dining Room and Library have been updated with new carpets and refreshed upholstery; and the specialty steakhouse Polo Grill features new carpeting, furniture and more.

For more information, visit www.oceaniacruises.com.

