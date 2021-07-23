Lindblad Expeditions Launches National Geographic Endurance in Iceland

Lindblad Expeditions officially launched its newest ship, National Geographic Endurance, at a dockside christening ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland on Thursday. The 126-passenger vessel is the first polar new build in the company’s history.

Named to honor legendary explorer Ernest Shackleton, National Geographic Endurance embodies every innovation and concept Lindblad Expeditions has developed in 50+ years of expedition travel.

Sven Lindblad, founder and co-chair of the board of Lindblad Expeditions, and Dolf Berle, CEO, presided over the christening, joined by the ship’s Captain, Aaron Wood. It was the first christening of an international vessel in Reykjavik Harbor. The closed ceremony was exclusively for Lindblad Expeditions guests and it kicked off with a special video highlighting the making of National Geographic Endurance.

Guests enjoyed champagne and canapes dockside while listening to Icelandic musicians before embarking on a special 19-day inaugural itinerary exploring Iceland and Greenland.

The inaugural voyage also marks the opening of "CHANGE," the world's first permanent ship-based installation of drawings, paintings, video, photography and sculpture, curated by artist Zaria Forman. The exhibit features a wide range of artists dedicated to examining and expressing responses to vulnerable polar geographies.

A fully stabilized vessel of the highest ice class (PC5 Category A), National Geographic Endurance will enable adventurous travelers to go where few can. Also its X-Bow design will ensure a smoother and quieter ride.

