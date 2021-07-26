Norwegian Cruise Line Returns to Cruising

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has marked its return to cruising with a double debut: Norwegian Jade became the first of its 17-ship fleet to welcome guests after 500 days, and also made NCL history as the first vessel to homeport in Athens (Piraeus).

Until November 2021, guests sailing aboard Norwegian Jade's immersive Greek Isles itinerary will wake up in a new destination every day, able to spend eight-to-nine hours exploring some of Greece's most picturesque islands, including Crete, Mykonos, Rhodes and Santorini.

Norwegian Jade’s deployment in Athens is part of a long-term strategy to further increase the brand’s presence in Europe, one of the line’s most popular cruise destinations. Through 2023, the company plans to position nine ships in the region, with Norwegian Dawn, Epic, Escape, Getaway, Gem, Jade and Star scheduled to sail in Greece.

On August 7, 2021, Norwegian Encore will be the first ship to return to service from the U.S., when it debuts in Seattle for an inaugural season of Alaska cruises.

The fleetwide redeployment will continue in partnership with local governments and are guided by the protocols of the company’s "SailSAFE" health and safety program, which requires all crew and guests to be fully vaccinated to embark for voyages through October 31, 2021. The protocols will regularly be evaluated and modified as needed, "making science-based decisions to protect guests, crew and the destinations it visits." For an updated list of protocols, guests must visit www.ncl.com/sail-safe.

The cruise line’s "Peace of Mind" cancelation policy remains in effect for cruises with embarkation dates through October 31, 2021. Guests booked on these sailings have the flexibility to cancel their cruise 15 days prior to departure and receive a full refund in the form of a future cruise credit which may be applied to any sailing through December 31, 2022.

For more information, visit www.ncl.com.

