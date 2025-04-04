Oceania Cruises Unveils “Tropics and Exotics Collection” for 2026-27

Oceania Cruises has unveiled its “Tropics and Exotics Collection” for 2026-27. Comprising more than 120 itineraries, these sailings open for sale on April 9, 2025.

The new collection includes a mix of voyages ranging from short, week-long getaways to extensive expeditions of 244 days, including Oceania Vista’s “Around the World” voyage. Destinations include off-the-beaten-path ports in Africa and India, stops in the Arabian Peninsula and islands dotting the South Pacific. The line is also offering a selection of nearly 30 “Grand Voyages” spanning multiple continents.

Here are a few highlights of the “Tropics and Exotics Collection” for 2026-27:

Caribbean, Panama Canal & Mexico – More than two dozen voyages aboard Oceania Marina , Oceania Vista and Oceania Allura offer a range of getaways to both staple destinations as well as specialty islands such as St. Kitts, Bonaire and Guadeloupe where guests can relax on a beach, hike in the rainforest, snorkel and more.

– More than two dozen voyages aboard , Oceania Vista and offer a range of getaways to both staple destinations as well as specialty islands such as St. Kitts, Bonaire and Guadeloupe where guests can relax on a beach, hike in the rainforest, snorkel and more. South America – Oceania Insignia kicks off its “2027 Farewell Tour” exploring the contrasts of South America, from energetic cities to languid coastal gems and natural wonders. Guests can explore the vibrant culture of Rio de Janeiro , go wine tasting in Montevideo , take a bucket-list trip along the Amazon River , discover the scenery of Patagonia and beyond.

– kicks off its “2027 Farewell Tour” exploring the contrasts of South America, from energetic cities to languid coastal gems and natural wonders. Guests can explore the vibrant culture of , go wine tasting in , take a bucket-list trip along the , discover the scenery of and beyond. Asia & Africa – Travelers can explore these two continents aboard Oceania Riviera , Oceania Nautica , Oceania Sirena and Oceania Vista on nearly 30 sailings ranging from nine to 24 days. Destinations include Hong Kong , Singapore , Boracay Island , Puerto Princesa , desert cities in the U.A.E. and off-the-beaten-path ports in Western Africa .

– Travelers can explore these two continents aboard , , and Oceania Vista on nearly 30 sailings ranging from nine to 24 days. Destinations include , , , , desert cities in the and off-the-beaten-path ports in . South Pacific, Australia & New Zealand – Guests will sail aboard Oceania Riviera and Oceania Vista, and discover islands dotting the South Pacific. They can enjoy Maori cultural immersions and marvel at the landscapes in New Zealand. Other highlights include spotting an array of wildlife, visiting wineries and Great Barrier Reef adventures across Australia.

– Guests will sail aboard Oceania Riviera and Oceania Vista, and discover islands dotting the South Pacific. They can enjoy Maori cultural immersions and marvel at the landscapes in New Zealand. Other highlights include spotting an array of wildlife, visiting wineries and adventures across Australia. Grand Voyages & 2027 Around the World Cruise – Nearly 30 grand voyages are available to explore a specific region more in-depth or even multiple regions on sailings ranging from 17 to 68 days. Additionally, Oceania Vista will host the 2027 Around the World cruise in 180 days from Miami to London with options that include a 244-day journey from Miami to New York, and a 127-day voyage from Miami to Doha, all departing on January 6, 2027. Alternatively, travelers can create their own experience by sailing on multiple world cruise segments which are shorter in length and regionally focused.

For more information, visit www.oceaniacruises.com.

