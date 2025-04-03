Celestyal Unveils New 2025/26 Arabian Gulf Itineraries

Celestyal has launched four new 14-night repositioning cruises, as part of its winter sun season in the Arabian Gulf. The sailings will visit two new countries for the brand, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, as well as five inaugural calls: Aqaba in Jordan, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Muscat in Oman and Sharm El Sheikh and Ain Sokhna in Egypt. The itineraries also mark the cruise line’s return to Egypt after a two-year break.

A new 14-night "Ancient Athens to Amazing Abu Dhabi" itinerary will be available across the two-ship fleet. Celestyal Journey will depart Athens on November 22, 2025, calling at Port Said, with calls to Sharm El Shiekh, Aqaba, Jeddah and Muscat, followed by Dubai, arriving back in Abu Dhabi on December 6, 2025, in time for the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend. It then departs on its "Desert Days and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix" sailing on December 7, taking in the race weekend before embarking on the first "Desert Days" seven-day itinerary of the season.

Celestyal Discovery will depart Athens on November 28, 2025, charting the same course with an additional call at Kusadasi, Türkiye, arriving for its inaugural call into Abu Dhabi on December 13, 2025, ahead of its inaugural winter season sailing the three-, four- and seven-night "Iconic Arabia" itineraries and homeporting over the winter season in the Arabian Gulf for the next three years.

Upon their return, the two ships will sail on two similar repositioning cruises: "Amazing Abu Dhabi to Ancient Athens" on Celestyal Discovery and "Dazzling Doha to Ancient Athens" on Celestyal Journey. Celestyal Discovery will cruise from Abu Dhabi on March 6, 2026, and reverse its original positioning cruise with the inclusion of the port of Ain Sokhna in Egypt for the return, and will arrive back into Athens for the summer Greece and Mediterranean season. Meanwhile, Celestyal Journey will depart Doha on March 21, 2026, with an additional call to Kusadasi on its return. All four cruises will offer several bookable segments ranging between four and 13-nights.

The announcement comes following Celestyal Journey’s return to Athens this week, after a successful and extended first season in the Arabian Gulf. Bookings were 27 percent above target for the first season, in which the ship homeported in Doha, Qatar, as part of a three-year partnership with the state.

For more information visit www.celestyal.com.

