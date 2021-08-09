Princess Cruises Announces 2023 Alaska Cruises and Cruisetours

Princess Cruises has revealed its 2023 Alaska cruises and cruise tours program, which will include the “Voyage of the Glaciers” itinerary, “North to Alaska” enrichment program and land tours, including scenic rail travel, and stays at Princess-owned wilderness lodges.

On sale from August 18, the 2023 Alaska season will feature six Medallion Class ships, including the cruise line’s newest Discovery Princess.

The 145 departures will come in 14 itineraries with five glacier-viewing experiences. Cruise offerings include, the “Voyage of the Glaciers from Vancouver, B.C. or Anchorage (Whittier).” Majestic Princess, Sapphire Princess and Grand Princess will sail the seven-day itineraries that features two glacier-viewing experiences, including Glacier Bay National Park. Discovery Princess and Crown Princess will sail the seven-day “Inside Passage from Seattle” voyages, while Ruby Princess will sail the 10-day “Inside Passage from San Francisco” itinerary.

Combined with a “Voyage of the Glaciers” cruise, guests can experience Alaska’s top-two attractions—Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park—by choosing from 24 cruise tour itineraries, ranging from three to 10 nights on land, before or after the cruise. Princess has planned 84 calls to Glacier Bay in 2023.

The "North to Alaska” enrichment program brings together local personalities, culture and Alaska seafood to immerse guests in the history and traditions of “The Last Frontier.”

Shore excursions range from a lumberjack show to dog sledding on a glacier to the historic White Pass Scenic Railway to flightseeing adventures and plenty of tours with wildlife viewing. Princess’ “Cook My Catch” offering allows guests to reel in a fish during a fishing excursion and have chefs cook it for their dinner that night.

For more information about the multitude of offerings to explore Alaska with Princess in 2023, visit www.princess.com/alaska.

