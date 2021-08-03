Princess Cruises Completes First Voyage Following Extended Pause

With the return of Majestic Princess to Seattle concluding its voyage to Alaska, Princess Cruises successfully completed its first U.S. sailing since the pause of operations due to the pandemic.

The round-trip, seven-day cruise that visited Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan kickstarted the ship's partial season of Alaska sailings, which will have departures through September 26, 2021.

In addition to visiting signature ports, glaciers and attractions, guests on Majestic Princess can also look forward to authentic Alaska-themed activities offered through the "North to Alaska" program that brings together local personalities, culture and Alaska seafood to immerse guests in the history and traditions of "The Last Frontier." Specialty dining, "Movies Under the Stars," production shows and "[email protected]" programs are also available. Other entertainment options include original musicals, magic shows, feature films, top comedians and original game shows.

In line with new health protocols, Princess has introduced various touchless experiences on the ship, including touchless embarkation and disembarkation, keyless stateroom entry, completely contactless commerce, simplified safety training, on-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere on board, guest service requests via mobile device chat, location-based gaming and wagering and entertainment content via smart devices.

This fall, Princess Cruises will begin sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Ft. Lauderdale. Between September 25 and November 28, 2021, cruises onboard eight Princess MedallionClass vessels will once again take guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast.

Princess cruises sailings through 2021 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The line's "Cruise Health" program provides steps to enhance public health. Updates to the cruise line's "Cruise with Confidence" program are also being implemented for booked guests who may encounter an unexpected trip cancellation or interruption due to COVID-19. Guests can cancel for any reason up to 30 days before departure and receive a Future Cruise Credit for any cancellation fees and a refund of additional funds received to the original payment method. As an enhanced benefit, guests may cancel and receive the same Future Cruise Credit and refund within 30 days all the way to sailing day if they test positive for COVID-19.

