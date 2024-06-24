Princess Unveils VIP Package for Second “Love Boat” Themed Cruise

Princess Cruises has announced a VIP package for its late August “Love Boat” themed cruise that will offer up-close interactions with the show’s characters—Doc, Gopher, Isaac and Vicki Stubing.

Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan (aka Vicki Stubing) will join fellow “Love Boat” cast members including Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher) and Ted Lange (Isaac) for the second themed cruise aboard the Enchanted Princess voyage to Canada/New England, August 31-September 7, 2024. Ezra Freeman, the bartender from the recently aired “The Real Love Boat” reality dating series will also accompany the stars.

The new “Love Boat VIP Package” with exclusive access to the cast, includes:

A cast cocktail party

Reserved seating at the Q&A in the Princess Theater

Front-of-line access for the cast meet-and-greet

Dinner with the cast

“Love Boat” T-shirt and mug

Signed cast photo

Additional themed activities offered for all guests onboard include:

A sail-away party introducing the cast

Meet-and-greet photo opportunities

Cocktail demonstration hosted by Ted Lange and Ezra Freeman

Symbolic renewal of vows ceremony, officiated by Jill Whelan and the ship’s captain

“The Love Boat” episodes airing on Movies Under the Stars and in staterooms

and in staterooms Show trivia with the cruise director, Whelan and Freeman

Specialty cocktails

Themed décor, photo backdrops and merchandise

The seven-day Canada/New England “Love Boat” themed cruise aboard Enchanted Princess sails roundtrip from New York City and visits Boston, MA; Eastport, ME; Saint John, Canada (for Bay of Fundy); and Halifax, Canada.

The “Love Boat VIP Package” is priced at $450 per person and can be reserved through a travel advisor or by calling the cruise line.

For more information, call 1-800-774-6237 or visit www.princess.com.

