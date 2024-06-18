UnCruise Adventures Unveils Family-Focused Alaska Cruise

UnCruise Adventures has announced the "Wild, Woolly, and Wow: Kids in Nature" itinerary. This exclusive journey aboard the Wilderness Legacy will see kids and their families immerse themselves in Alaska's wilderness, offering access to remote locations and exciting activities.

Guests will have access to secluded areas of Glacier Bay National Park, rarely seen by others. Interactive wildlife experiences will provide opportunities to spot whales, orcas, seals, sea otters and more in their natural habitats. Adventure-focused excursions will include daily activities such as hiking, kayaking and paddleboarding. in addition, kid-centric programming includes an extra expedition guide dedicated to children, daily games, Junior Ranger books and badges, and kid-friendly menus. The line will also provide an on-board photographer.

The 'Kids in Nature' program includes guided educational sessions about Alaska’s unique ecosystems, wildlife and conservation efforts. Children can engage in hands-on learning experiences that are both fun and informative​.

Compared to the big ships that go to Alaska, UnCruise Adventures provides a more intimate, adventure-filled experience that focuses on active exploration and close encounters with nature, making it well-suited for families seeking a more immersive and educational journey. And unlike other ships, each guest, including children, on an UnCruise can expect the guides to know not only their names, but their interests to deliver personalized attention. And, with a maximum of 86 passengers, the Wilderness Legacy allows for flexible itineraries and personalized adventures.

Travelers can take advantage of a special offer and save $1,000 off per child aged eight to 18 on select 'Kids in Nature' departures. Use the reference code LeapAKKIN to redeem this exclusive discount and make family adventure even more memorable.

For more information, visit www.uncruiseadventures.com.

