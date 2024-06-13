The Family-Friendly Spaces, Programming Onboard MSC World America

MSC Cruises' MSC World America will "revamp family cruising" with new activities and spaces, including new programs and facilities developed in partnership with the LEGO Group. The ultra-modern flagship will offer seven distinct districts when it enters service in April 2025, each bringing together a range of tailored experiences, with Family Aventura set to become the go-to destination for kids and family fun around the clock.

Activities waiting to be discovered include:

Lego Parade: For the first time in the cruise industry, MSC World America will host a Lego parade with Lego characters designed to entertain children of all ages. The parade will march through the ship from Family Adventura to the World Promenade once per cruise.

Lego Family Zone: Family Adventura will include a brand-new area for master builders and bricks enthusiasts called Lego Family Zone. Parents and children will be able to play together from morning to evening.

Lego Game Show: MSC World America will offer a Lego Family Game Show for the first time in the cruise industry. During each cruise, families will have the opportunity to come together for a team challenge in which parents and children compete as true Master Builders on board. The competition will include timed challenges, colorful bricks and unexpected twists, all culminating in determining the ultimate winner.

Boxes Family Game Show: Families will get the chance to compete in “Boxes," a new fun-filled family game show where each mystery box will contain a blind challenge to complete in order to win prizes.

Doremix Family Disco: For dance competition fans, a new version of the Doremix Family Disco will arrive for the first time with new technology and must-see visuals. Parents and children will dance together to hit music and original MSC Cruises songs for children, all vying for the title of best dancers of the night.

High-Tech Experiences: Specifically created for teenagers, Star Shooters is an adventure course in the Sportplex with targets for participants to hit and rack up points for a win. Virtual Reality at Luna Park will give guests access to the latest VR technology experiences.

Doremiland: MSC World America will offer the largest, most action-packed Doremiland kids’ area in the MSC Cruises’ fleet, spanning more than 10,000 square feet. Home to seven rooms dedicated to different age groups up to 17 years old, it will also be the most technologically advanced kids area of the fleet with the latest tech consoles on the market, and light and sound effects. Baby services are offered in collaboration with Chicco—the leading global baby brand and a long-term MSC Cruises partner. Exclusively on MSC World America, the popular Kids’ Clubs will be open all day, from 9 a.m. until midnight, for the duration of each voyage.

The Harbour: The Harbour is a new outdoor park where families can come together to engage in activities, share bites and soak up the sun. The Harbour offers a high ropes course, a new Cliffhanger attraction, a family dwelling area and a playground modeled after the iconic lighthouse at Ocean Cay. More details of The Harbour will be revealed soon.

In addition, popular MSC Cruises favorites returning to MSC World America include:

Sportplex: In the Sportplex, guests will find a spacious gaming space equipped with everything from basketball and tennis courts to interactive game shows, bumper cars and roller skating. A dedicated sports program includes football, basketball, Zorb ball sessions, pickleball and Hoverboards. Here, guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy The Drone Academy—a high-tech drone relay race with light effects and glowing drones at night.

Guinness World Record Family Quiz: Families can try to bet on the world's most incredible records and try to top them.

MasterChef at Sea Juniors: A new generation of cooks will have the opportunity to compete in a kids’ cooking competition, where the most talented and creative will win.

For more information, visit www.msccruisesusa.com.

