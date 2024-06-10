New Windstar Ship, Star Seeker, to Sail in Alaska and Japan in 2026

Small-ship cruise line Windstar Cruises plans to send its newest ship, Star Seeker, to Alaska and Japan when it joins the fleet in 2026. Windstar last sailed in Alaska and Japan in 2023 before it redeployed Star Breeze to be the year-round ship in Tahiti.

Star Seeker will sail in Alaska from May through August on seven-, 10- and 11-day cruises between Juneau or Seward, AK and Vancouver, B.C. Pre- and post-cruise land tours to Denali will also be available. After departing Alaska in late August, Star Seeker will sail to Japan to begin the line’s 10-day “Grand Japan” cruises sailing between Tokyo and Osaka. The ship remains in Japan through November.

Windstar plans to have Star Seeker’s new deployment details, including Alaska and Japan, online and bookable in early August 2024.

In Alaska, the line will employ expedition leaders onboard to lead its “Signature Expeditions” as it did on previous Alaska deployments. To explore remote wilderness areas such as Misty Fjords, guests can book hiking, kayaking and skiff expeditions to enjoy up-close adventures in small groups led by an expert guide. Expedition leaders will also give presentations related to Alaska onboard the ship.

In April, Windstar announced the addition of two new ships, Star Seeker and Star Explorer, to its fleet of boutique yachts. Each will have 112 suites for a guest capacity of 224 and will be similar to the line’s Star Class motor yachts. Star Seeker will be delivered in December 2025, while Star Explorer will join the fleet in December 2026.

For more information, visit www.windstarcruises.com.

