Princess, P&O Cruises Cancel Australia Cruises Till Mid-December

Owing to continued uncertainty regarding resumption of cruising around Australia, two Carnival Corporation brands—Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia have cancelled all cruises in the region till mid-December.

While Princess is cancelling cruises in and out of Australia through December 19, 2021, P&O Cruises Australia has extended its pause in cruise operations by a further three months until December 17, 2021. The extension to P&O's voluntary pause applies to cruises scheduled to depart from September 17 to on or before the new date of December 17, 2021.

For guests booked on a cancelled cruise, Princess will move them to an equivalent cruise in 2022. The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests' 2021 fare on their replacement cruise. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10 percent of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

Requests must be received through this online form by July 31, 2021 or guests will automatically receive the FCC option. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022.

For P&O Cruises Australia, guests whose bookings have been affected will be notified of the pause and options available either directly or via their appointed travel agent.

The cruise industry has been discussing a framework for the re-start of domestic-only cruising with government and public health authorities since last October.

"These discussions have been underway for some time and we look forward to the opportunity to agree a pathway for starting cruises that carry Australian residents on Australian itineraries," P&O Cruises Australia President Sture Myrmell said in a press statement. "This is about the livelihoods of the thousands of individuals and small businesses, many family-owned businesses, who rely on the cruise sector. These businesses cover a range of activities, such as the supply of fresh food, entertainment, shore tours, coach operators and marine engineering services. They are like every business in Australia—they need certainty, and I am concerned they may find it increasingly difficult to hang on without a clear pathway forward."

Good to know: Princess will protect travel advisor commission on bookings that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line's business and success.

For Princess, cruises can be booked through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

