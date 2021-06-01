Carnival Corp. Gets CDC Approval for "Restart" Port Agreements

Carnival Corporation has received U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acceptance of its Phase 2A Port Agreements for PortMiami, the Port of Galveston, TX, and Port Canaveral, FL. These are all key homeports for Carnival Cruise Line, one of Carnival Corporation's major cruise brands. In addition, these ports are the first three homeports that Carnival is focusing on for its return to guest operations sometime this summer.

Carnival Cruise Line has already announced that Carnival Horizon, which will sail from Miami, and Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze, which will both operate cruises from Galveston, will be the first ships to carry guests as the line plans its July 2021 return to service.

Port Canaveral has also been identified as a restart priority, and Carnival said in a press statement that it "expects to announce plans for operations from there over the coming days."

Under the CDC's rules and guidelines, a cruise line restarting to sail from any U.S. port must have agreements with those homeports. The agency's guidelines assure that the ports are fully prepared to support the cruise operator with additional public health and operational resources prior to the implementation of simulated cruise and/or full guest operations.

“These agreements move us one step closer to sailing with our loyal guests,” said Lars Ljoen, executive vice president and chief maritime officer for Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the support from not just these three homeport partners, but all of our homeports, that are eager to have us back as soon as possible.”

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line and to examine its health and safety protocols, visit www.carnival.com.

