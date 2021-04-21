Uniworld's President Ellen Bettridge to Host Mystery Cruise in 2022

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises announced its first "Mystery Cruise." Hosted by Ellen Bettridge, the line's president and CEO, this exclusive 10-day European cruise will depart on June 12, 2022 on a new one-time-only itinerary.

Uniworld promises over-the-top, unique experiences both on and off the ship. “At Uniworld, our guests never cease to amaze us with their incredible support and loyalty,” said Bettridge in a press announcement. "They put their faith in us time and time again, so we decided to have some fun creating a one-of-a-kind 'Mystery Cruise' with all-new experiences that have never been included in Uniworld journeys before."

Bettridge characterized the itinerary as "an incredible bucket list trip full of surprises for those that love the thrill of adventure." The biggest surprise will be the itinerary reveal that will only happen when guests are already on their way to the airport. During the weeks prior to departure, Uniworld guests booked on the "Mystery Cruise" will receive various clues as well as a packing list to prepare. Aside from that packing list, a few additional clues may be added onto the river line's website closer to departure.

Guests sailing on this cruise—as on other Uniworld cruises—will have access to luxurious amenities and service. They'll receive an unlimited selection of spirits and wines; 'five-star caliber' meals; wellness programs; onboard entertainment; in-suite butler service; airport transfers; gratuities onboard and more.

“With vaccines rolling out and borders opening up, our guests have communicated that they’re willing to travel anywhere just to get back out there and explore the world once again,” Bettridge said. “After this chaotic year, there’s no need to take on any additional stress, so we’ve taken care of all of the details so that our guests can sit back and enjoy this mystery trip of a lifetime.”

Uniworld’s "Mystery Cruise" starts at $6,999 per person, double occupancy, including airfare. To learn more and book, visit www.uniworld.com.

