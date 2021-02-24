World Travel Holdings Debuts Travel Safety Program for Advisors

World Travel Holdings (WTH) has launched a new "Travel Safety Program," exclusively available to its travel advisors from such groups as CruisesOnly, Cruise.com, CheapCruises.com and franchise brands CruiseOne and Dream Vacations.

Nearly 1,000 travel advisors from WTH's 40 brands, are in the process of completing the training and earning the status of "Travel Safety Verified."

Loren Kennedy, senior vice president of customer care and human resources, World Travel Holdings, said in a press announcement that there is so much more customers need to know when traveling now, so "using an experienced agent is crucial" and the program instills confidence, both in advisors and customers."

Virtual Event Pivoting Back to Travel | The Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Edition 2020 put the nuptial plans of thousands upon thousands of couples on hold, but with the promise of widespread vaccine distribution in the near future, it’s time to get back to planning and ensure your clients live out the destination weddings & honeymoons of their dreams. Hear from top suppliers and destinations on wedding venue & ceremony options, romantic destinations & resorts and more when you watch the event on-demand. Watch Now!

In order to become "Travel Safety Verified," travel advisors must complete the program's first two phases. The first covers health and safety best practices while traveling; travel protection health policies; safety protocols in place at resorts, airlines and cruises; and how to address customer concerns for various scenarios. Upcoming phases will be added to address how to sell in the current environment, marketing with empathy, as well as updated policies and guidelines for when cruising does return.

Other aspects of the "Travel Safety Program" include special Travel Safety landing pages on consumer websites and additional marketing and sales tools that assists advisors in planning safe vacations for their customers.

From an advisor's perspective, "the role of the travel advisor has drastically changed, and the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of using an advisor,” said Ellen Overcast, franchise owner and vacation specialist, Dream Vacations in Reading, PA.

Overcast continued: “Now that I am 'Travel Safety Verified,' I have confidence when speaking with clients who have questions about traveling and all the protocols and restrictions. In fact, several clients mentioned that when they are ready to book their next vacation they will call me because they know I’ll be able to help them navigate through it.”

For more information about World Travel Holdings and its brands, visit www.worldtravelholdings.com.

Related Stories

Biden Admin Makes Changes to Paycheck Protection Program

Carnival's Christine Duffy Elected U.S. Travel National Chair

KHM Travel Group Launches “KHM Today” Talk Show

John Lovell, Arnold Donald Talk Cruise Restart, Vaccines, Alaska