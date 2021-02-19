Carnival President Christine Duffy Elected U.S. Travel National Chair

The U.S. Travel Association announced the election of Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, as its new national chair. Duffy, who most recently served on the board as first vice chair, will lead an executive committee and board representing a diverse cross-section of travel business sectors.

As national chair of U.S. Travel, Duffy will guide the board and association’s efforts to:

Expand engagement with businesses and organizations to drive advocacy initiatives and shape the future of travel

Unite the industry under one voice to inform the opinions and actions of elected leaders

Advance priorities focused on recovery and rebuilding of the U.S. travel industry

Educate and inform travel stakeholders.

Duffy joined Carnival Cruise Line in 2015 after serving as president and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). She has also served as president and CEO of Maritz Travel Company. As president of Carnival Cruise Line, Duffy oversees a company that sails a fleet of 24 ships, annually hosts nearly 6 million guests and employs more than 43,000 people from 110 nations around the globe. Duffy is the first woman to serve as president of Carnival Cruise Line.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Duffy sits on the corporate boards of directors of Aimbridge Hospitality, a hotel management services company, and Herschend Family Entertainment, the nation’s largest family-owned operator of themed attractions, including Dollywood and Branson’s Silver Dollar City. She sits on the Professional Advisory Board of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, of which Carnival Cruise Line is the official celebration partner. Duffy is also a member of The Committee of 200, an organization of the world’s most successful women business leaders that supports, celebrates and advances women’s leadership. She was recently named by Women Leading Travel & Hospitality as one of its top women in travel and hospitality.

In addition to Duffy, U.S. Travel installed other board officer positions:

Vice Chairs: Julie Coker , president and CEO, San Diego Tourism Authority ; Fred Dixon , president and CEO, NYC & Company ; and Sharon Siskie , SVP, commercial strategy – Disney Signature Experiences, Disney

, president and CEO, ; , president and CEO, ; and , SVP, commercial strategy – Disney Signature Experiences, Treasurer: Stephen Revetria , president, Giants Enterprises , San Francisco Giants

, president, , Secretary: Michael Dominguez, president and CEO, Associated Luxury Hotels International

Duffy succeeds Destination DC president and CEO Elliott L. Ferguson, II, whose term as chair has concluded.

Related Stories

KHM Travel Group Launches “KHM Today” Talk Show

Leisure & Hospitality Accounts for 39% of Jobs Lost to Pandemic

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Makes Appointments in Marketing and PR

Stats: U.S. Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Show Monthly Growth